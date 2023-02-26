So, over the weekend John Bennett and I are going shopping with the windows closed and the heater on trying to ignore the morning cold. The night before it was in the negatives.

Of course, John has an explanation: “As the days get longer the cold gets stronger.”

My response is, “It’s almost March. Isn’t it supposed to get a little warmer for sugar season?”

I always wait to tap until March even though a lot of folks have started to tap in February. They have the data to back up their action — recently earlier warm temperatures.

You get sap when nighttime temperatures are around or below the 20s and daytime temperatures are in the 40s.

I go by tradition. Probably because I don’t even want to step foot outdoors until March. In my experience, we are just as likely to get a deep freeze sometime in early March anyway.

I’m certainly not the guy who is worried about maximum production. I only have a few customers relatively speaking, and because I am afraid of maple syrup and such, because I’m diabetic, we usually have syrup left over from last year in the house, anyway.

We have leftover syrup, that is, if my sister and her son have not come up from Florida for a visit.

They pour so much on their pancakes they send a plate full of good syrup to the sink.

I almost want to have a heart attack when I witness this. I try to explain to them the cords of wood that each sugar season consumes.

I think they can’t comprehend it. They don’t have a maple syrup industry down there.

They do have fishing and shellfish season. When the seasons are opened they see boatloads of fish, oysters and crabs coming to the docks.

In their minds it’s inconceivable anyone would work so hard for such a small amount of product. I’m not even sure they know the difference between maple syrup and grocery store syrup made of corn syrup and flavoring.

Even up here there are lots of diners that don’t even offer maple syrup or charge extra for it. At around $20 a quart retail, I guess I understand.

Even so, John Bennett doesn’t want me to give him syrup. He will only buy Ernie’s syrup. He has determined that is the best. “I’ve made up my mind,” he says. Ernie lives in Hadley and is deeply involved in Hadley’s Maple in April

Festival.

If you are sugaring, hosting anything in March is a bad idea because you are just too busy.

I have had some lousy Marches, and produced very little because it is just too cold and then, suddenly, too hot.

In the meantime the ones who started in February had some good sugarmaking weather. I think that might be the case this year, but who knows?

It’s hard to be in the weather prediction game, even if you try to keep track of the longer-term forecasts.

For now, John Bennett and I will keep the windows up and the heat cranking. I’ll bet he buys another quart of Ernie’s syrup before I get my first gallon.