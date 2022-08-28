COLUMN: Goats helped by his gardening know-how

These days I not only milk goats, feed them hay and concentrates, give them plenty of fresh clean water, make sure they are healthy and happy, I also am their entremetier or vegetable chef.

I don’t cook the vegetables or make soups, but I chop them into bite-size bits, their favorite presentation. I plate the snacks in big plastic bowls, so several can share at one time.

The past few weeks, zucchini, summer squash, tomatoes, cucumbers and sweet corn have been at the core of their vegetable menu.

There have also been those greens that have just gone by and the finished plants that are in still good eating for goats, but are no longer producing.

Bean-type plants, and any type of legume plant, are among their favorites.

If we don’t pick every day we will be sure to have a crop of too-big-to-eat summer squash and the like that we know won’t sell.

Even if we pick every day we end up with produce that, by our standards, has gone past the length of time we want to sell them.

Those are almost always just fine, but are close to getting dry, or starchy or whatever.

We don’t feed cabbage-type plants anymore, not because we think they’re bad, but we don’t want to risk passing a deer parasite onto the goats, if the deer have nibbled on them. Those bigger older leaves head right to the compost heap where the chickens are free to sample them before they get mixed in.

A few years ago, Felicity Goat somehow contracted the parasite, got scuff looking marks on her coat, and looked pretty ragged and crooked.

Now, you can’t tell she was ever sick, thanks to being treated medicinally and compassionately. But it took many months before she made a full recovery. None of the other goats ever had the problem.

Still, no more cabbage-type plants, even though they used to be a favorite.

Any vegetable that shows a sign of mold or rot also goes right into the compost.

Compost quickly reduces and converts all that rich nutrient vegetable stuff back into soil while also pasteurizing it — a true miracle of nature.

Normally at some point I would chop up pumpkins and winter squash for the goats as well. I think this year we won’t have much in the way of Jack O’Lantern-type pumpkins.

The back road family of deer have destroyed any pumpkin patch we had up top.

Next year I need a new strategy back there. Maybe a 5- or 6-foot-tall fence, a five-strand electric fence, an armed guard, or helicopter reconnaissance with an emergency strike force armed with flash grenades.

Although I don’t make a habit of eating mammals, sticking to seafood, fish and fowl for my meat instead, in my heart I am fairly convinced that the deer around here are walking vegetable gardens.

I guess you might say the same about the goats, the difference being that the goats are helping me, while the deer are more like hindering.

Such are the miracles of nature and the work of the goat entremetier.