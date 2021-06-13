COLUMN: Fresh greens and my sister Bonnie

My sister liked to eat weeds. That is, she liked to eat the weeds that I cooked for her when she came over.

This time of year it starts. The whippoorwill is waking us up in the early morning before the sun has come up, the days are getting warmer, the garden is starting to look like something, and the milkweed on its edges has started to bud.

Milkweed florets that have not yet opened and the small leaves and stem near them make the best cooked greens in the world as far as I’m concerned.

In the pan, sautéed in butter first, seasoned with salt and pepper, then steamed for a few minutes by covering the pan, and you have a delicious cooked green.

I know my sister agreed, because she would say, “that is delicious.”

A little later the young leaves of lambs quarters, goosefoot and amaranth would be ready for the same treatment. My sister’s reaction would be the same.

This from a woman who would no longer eat egg noodles and butter as a main dish because she said it was poor people’s food.

I considered that her loss, especially with a side of greens.