COLUMN: Firewood chores build up a sweat

"Chop your own firewood and it will warm you twice," they say.
It doesn’t warm you twice. It warms you about a hundred times.
This year it wants to warm me more than that. All the wood I stacked on the special wood platform fell off while I was jacking up the platform so that it would be level.
While I was doing that the whole thing creaked and groaned, so I stood back. Soon one whole side of the platform gave way, and I watched my nicely stacked wood pitch out onto the ground.
“Pile us back up again!” I thought I heard it say.
Well, I can’t stack it back where it was. I now have to move all of the wood, one wheelbarrow load at a time, to a secret, as of now, undisclosed location.
It’s undisclosed because I haven’t revealed it to myself. It’s getting on two weeks since it’s been lying there.
I want to restack it somewhere close to where it was, but I still have several loads by the driveway that need to be moved and stacked, and several more loads around the splitter.
The pile by the driveway I bought from a neighbor. The pile by the splitter I brought in from the edges of a field I’m trying to expand.
The smaller wood I’m bringing from the field’s edge takes almost as long to split from an 8-foot log as do logs of much greater diameter. That’s why this year I’ve committed to buying already split wood to supplement the wood I’m splitting this year.
I feel like I have entered some sort of mythological morality play.
In it, I will be stuck carting wood back and forth into some distant and unknown future, after which I will turn back into a frog and suddenly get eaten by an alligator.
I guess the edge-clearing process, which seems to have been going on for two years, would be going faster if the bridge on the road along the back 40 wasn’t out for replacement.
At this point, there are some very impressive backhoes, bulldozers and such that have been sitting idly for weeks while I have been driving an extra mile or two to get to where I’m working.
I’m not sure if the road being closed at the stream is causing me a mental block, or if it just takes up that much more time.
I know, I’m trying to do too much by myself, but I have the feeling if I can hold on another year, things will be altogether easier.
During this time I have made the choice to do without some things, because that seems like the soundest policy.
Replacing cars, equipment repairs, upkeep are all things that must be done, in addition to dealing with issues regarding my health, my relations, and in part supporting a college education.
But, since help seems scarce, I’m just not going to worry about trying to get any. I’ll just keep plugging along as long as I can or I have to.
On the other hand, as I continue to move wood around, stack it, restack it, unstack it, stack it again next to the stove, burn it, put the ashes in the compost heap, and return to step one — acquiring split wood for stacking either by being a wood cutter or a wood buyer — at least I’ll be keeping myself warm.
Forrest Hartley lives in Hadley, N.Y. Leave a message at new_americangothic@yahoo.com.