COLUMN: Firewood chores build up a sweat

I feel like I have entered some sort of mythological morality play.

In it, I will be stuck carting wood back and forth into some distant and unknown future, after which I will turn back into a frog and suddenly get eaten by an alligator.

I guess the edge-clearing process, which seems to have been going on for two years, would be going faster if the bridge on the road along the back 40 wasn’t out for replacement.

At this point, there are some very impressive backhoes, bulldozers and such that have been sitting idly for weeks while I have been driving an extra mile or two to get to where I’m working.

I’m not sure if the road being closed at the stream is causing me a mental block, or if it just takes up that much more time.

I know, I’m trying to do too much by myself, but I have the feeling if I can hold on another year, things will be altogether easier.

During this time I have made the choice to do without some things, because that seems like the soundest policy.

Replacing cars, equipment repairs, upkeep are all things that must be done, in addition to dealing with issues regarding my health, my relations, and in part supporting a college education.