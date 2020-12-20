COLUMN: Fetching the Christmas tree

The Units are not at home, so I am going up to the woodlot on Tower Road to cut a Christmas tree.
Daughter Unit didn’t mind a scrawny little spruce or balsam. But once Son Unit could talk worth beans, he insisted that we go buy a nice thick tree.
I let him choose, because I knew I would never get it right.
I never can figure out where all these critical skills he is possessed with come from. He knows how life should be lived, how deli sandwiches should be made, how to properly refinish a skateboard, the right way to solder electrical fittings and devices, and so much more.
When he was 3 he started building really nice replica rockets, buildings, and even motor speedways, including the banking on the curves, out of cardboard boxes.
Now he still builds and puts together gadgets and gizmos. And he remains very critical as to the right and wrong way to do things.
When Daughter Unit was 3 she became what people now call an animal whisperer and a ballerina.
Today she is a professional ballerina, and she still makes friends with all the animals. I remember one time a heron landed on the rail of a dock right next to her to show her its fish, which it held proudly in its beak. I’m sure that if she is ever in that dance where the real donkey is brought on stage by one of the dancers, she will be that dancer.
How those two became who they are beats me.
Maybe it’s because they didn’t have a television or the internet to spend their time on.
They didn’t even have a computer until Son Unit built one out of parts that his uncle gave him.
Oh good grief! I was thwarted on that one.
But, that’s what he wanted, and he worked for it.
And, when the school started acting like everyone needed the internet, I decided there was nothing we could do but get satellite access, to have something resembling fast-enough internet to do anything with.
What do you know, when Son Unit heard it was a go, he was out digging a post hole through over a foot of frozen ground for that dish, even though it took hours.
The service wasn’t very good, but it was good enough for what I thought we needed. Son Unit disagreed vehemently, but it was the best we could do, short of moving.
Up until recently he didn’t want to spend more than a few days here to visit because of the slow internet. We finally got fast internet here last summer.
Well, this year the Units will not be visiting, so it will be fairly quiet (I hope).
In the meantime, Dog Unit and I will be headed up to the Hill to fetch a nice scrawny little Christmas tree. I’ll pull it out of the woods on a sled. Then, I’ll head back into get a Christmas present for the goats, branches and loppings.
I’m sure I’ll think about those Units while I’m out there.
Forrest Hartley lives in Hadley, N.Y. You can leave a message at new_americangothic@yahoo.com.
