COLUMN: Fetching the Christmas tree

How those two became who they are beats me.

Maybe it’s because they didn’t have a television or the internet to spend their time on.

They didn’t even have a computer until Son Unit built one out of parts that his uncle gave him.

Oh good grief! I was thwarted on that one.

But, that’s what he wanted, and he worked for it.

And, when the school started acting like everyone needed the internet, I decided there was nothing we could do but get satellite access, to have something resembling fast-enough internet to do anything with.

What do you know, when Son Unit heard it was a go, he was out digging a post hole through over a foot of frozen ground for that dish, even though it took hours.

The service wasn’t very good, but it was good enough for what I thought we needed. Son Unit disagreed vehemently, but it was the best we could do, short of moving.

Up until recently he didn’t want to spend more than a few days here to visit because of the slow internet. We finally got fast internet here last summer.

Well, this year the Units will not be visiting, so it will be fairly quiet (I hope).