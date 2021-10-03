COLUMN: Feeling the globalization blues

Rolling power outages in China are drastically slowing production at factories or threatening to put others out of business.
They are also leaving people to suffer the cold, and function without electricity. I have read of two reasons, both having to do with coal.
One is that Chinese factories ramped up production so much after the COVID-19 slowdown that the price of thermal coal, mined in north China, tripled, causing regulated coal-fired power plants to lose money if they stay in operation.
Another reason I’ve heard is that during the production ramp-up, power plants exceeded their emission conservation goals, so their operating hours have been cut back by government regulators.
A lot of those goods were produced for the U.S. and other developed countries. They haven’t arrived yet because they are on container ships stuck in a giant, worldwide traffic jam. Many cargo vessels out at sea are waiting days or weeks for a chance to unload at freight terminals that can’t seem to keep up.
Some U.S. companies have given up trying to get products on the shelves before Christmas because of the delays.
I’ve heard it more than once, “China is the world’s factory.”
It used to be, “What Trenton makes, the world takes.”
I know we still have manufacturing in this country. The thing is, 50 years ago manufacturing created 27 percent of the gross domestic product. Today it is more like 12 percent. Along with that decline has come a significant loss of the well-paying jobs that helped create the middle class.
I remember when a local paper mill closed, its bosses said, “because of foreign competition.”
What they didn’t say was that they were moving the production to a newer mill they owned in Asia, where they also happen to have cheaper labor.
Since 1956 with the invention of the shipping container, those things all stacked up on ships that can’t get into port right now, multinational corporations have been able to take advantage of inexpensive labor overseas because of an increase in the size of ships and the efficiency that containers provide in going from ship to truck or train.
Longshoreman are no longer needed to physically tote boxes, barrels and bags out of cargo hulls. The cargo is lifted by large cranes off the ships and placed onto forklifts and ground transportation.
As a result of all this, we have become the largest consumer market on earth. This country alone is responsible for more than one-quarter of global household consumption.
Imagine that. The United States has about 4.2 percent of the global population.
I think we can safely say that this consumption is possible because we live on the backs of cheap foreign production and labor.
It’s just weird. We have so many things and so much fretting and fussing. In the early 20th century, we were known as “the ugly American.” Now we are more like “the spoiled American.”
At present, for whatever reason, China is having a power crisis, during a shipping crisis, after a pandemic crisis, while we are here stamping our feet because the shelves in our big box stores are not fully stocked while we are being asked to wear masks.
It’s weird.
Forrest Hartley lives in Hadley, N.Y. Leave a message at new_americangothic@yahoo.com.