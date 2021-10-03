COLUMN: Feeling the globalization blues

I know we still have manufacturing in this country. The thing is, 50 years ago manufacturing created 27 percent of the gross domestic product. Today it is more like 12 percent. Along with that decline has come a significant loss of the well-paying jobs that helped create the middle class.

I remember when a local paper mill closed, its bosses said, “because of foreign competition.”

What they didn’t say was that they were moving the production to a newer mill they owned in Asia, where they also happen to have cheaper labor.

Since 1956 with the invention of the shipping container, those things all stacked up on ships that can’t get into port right now, multinational corporations have been able to take advantage of inexpensive labor overseas because of an increase in the size of ships and the efficiency that containers provide in going from ship to truck or train.

Longshoreman are no longer needed to physically tote boxes, barrels and bags out of cargo hulls. The cargo is lifted by large cranes off the ships and placed onto forklifts and ground transportation.

As a result of all this, we have become the largest consumer market on earth. This country alone is responsible for more than one-quarter of global household consumption.