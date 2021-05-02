COLUMN: Feeling a bit under the weather

Maggie’s been putting plants that can take a little frost outside to harden up before they get transplanted in the vegetable garden. The plants in the house are starting to get a bit spindly. They need time outside to bulk up. Then they can come back in for the night.

Mostly greens and lettuce get to say out at night, behind the fence of the garlic and pea garden. They will probably stay in a tight group in their pots for a week or two, depending on the longer-range weather forecast.

The weather blob, a.k.a. Blob, has been making itself known. It travels its way from the Midwest and then settles its center a little north of Albany, a big green Blob on the weather map marking our gray sky, drizzle and downpours. It just kind of stalls for a while before it finally goes away, pushed by some front that really wants to get to the Canadian Maritimes.

Last week’s Blob stretched up into Quebec, and at least made a good show of watering those greens hardening up in the garden, and the grass up top that will hopefully be grazed when it gets a little less lush.

I don’t like to put the goats on too much emerging grass for fear of bloat.