COLUMN: Feeling a bit under the weather

Maggie’s been putting plants that can take a little frost outside to harden up before they get transplanted in the vegetable garden. The plants in the house are starting to get a bit spindly. They need time outside to bulk up. Then they can come back in for the night.
Mostly greens and lettuce get to say out at night, behind the fence of the garlic and pea garden. They will probably stay in a tight group in their pots for a week or two, depending on the longer-range weather forecast.
The weather blob, a.k.a. Blob, has been making itself known. It travels its way from the Midwest and then settles its center a little north of Albany, a big green Blob on the weather map marking our gray sky, drizzle and downpours. It just kind of stalls for a while before it finally goes away, pushed by some front that really wants to get to the Canadian Maritimes.
Last week’s Blob stretched up into Quebec, and at least made a good show of watering those greens hardening up in the garden, and the grass up top that will hopefully be grazed when it gets a little less lush.
I don’t like to put the goats on too much emerging grass for fear of bloat.
I’ve heard that Syracuse is the grayest place in the country, in terms of overcast days. I think we might be, because we are downwind we have just as much gray, and perhaps even more because Blob stops moving for a few days when it makes a visit.
I thought I knew full well about this region. I read about it in “Grasses and Forbs,” my favorite textbook.
Oh, what a greenhorn I was, armed with a little knowledge and way too much ambition.
Ambition is defined these days as still working on spreading and digging and spreading and digging. That will go on in earnest until June, unless I am interrupted, again.
As you might know, I haven’t felt well since I got the last COVID vaccine in late March. It’s probably a coincidence. But I haven’t been moving the way I normally do this time of year.
In fact I have taken several mighty naps lately.
Mia Dog approves entirely. As soon as I doze, she jumps on the bed and lies down with her head on my feet. Dogs always seem to know the part that hurts most, whether a broken heart or hurting feet, or anything between.
The other interruptions have been from Blob’s visits.
On sunny days you can see the goats in their yard, sunbathing in various groups. On gray, wet days, the goats come out for hay and then go back into their house.
The two new babies, Eve and Clemon, come out to play, anytime unless it’s really pouring. They dash, prance, leap and chase for a minute or two and then return to the safety of mother Smither or their aunts.
As soon as it dries, I’ll hoe and harrow.
All the little weeds have started to emerge in response to the long drenching rains. If I give them two weeks, I’ll have a garden full of weeds all summer.
I can tell you one thing. That won’t make Maggie happy.
Forrest Hartley lives in Hadley, N.Y. Leave a message at new_americangothic@yahoo.com.