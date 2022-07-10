COLUMN: Fawns, their family, and my garden

I meant to write it down at the time, but I forgot to as I attended to my hobby of forking, loading and spreading manure.

It was the second of July that I saw my first fawn of the year, somewhere along the South Shore Road in Hadley. The little speckled fellow crossed the road, joining its mother, after I stopped my car. They promptly disappeared, blending into the woods. The fawn must have been a day or two old.

I saw two more fawns on the River Road in Lake Luzerne, before Thomas Road heading toward Buttermilk Falls, with John Bennet on the third. I was taking him home after a shopping trip. We stopped to let one of the fawns gather the courage to cross over to the river side of the road to join its waiting little family.

We were on the same route the day after, returning from some errand, and saw the same trio again.

This time the reluctant baby took longer to cross, and galloped a few steps down the road while mother and sibling galloped along on the other side.

When the reluctant one finally crossed we got a treat. Both babies started to nurse before they all went bounding off.

I don’t think I’ve ever seen fawns nurse before.

I figure to the mother and fawns we must seem like a regular feature. They didn’t seem afraid of us. I know we have seen that young doe before on the side of the road. I think these must be her first fawns.

I enjoy watching and keeping up with the local deer families. The only problem is I’m a gardener.

Usually an electric fence is sufficient to protect a garden, but sometimes things happen.

A few years ago a group of about six does and a fawn made a habit of grazing near one of my gardens. They respected the fence and the scarecrow who stood in the middle of the garden, dressed in some of my old clothes.

They respected it, that is, until the fawn started to grow up a little bit. It was still small and somehow it fit under part of the wire around the garden.

I saw its little hoofprints one day, and made adjustments to the fence. I’m afraid that wasn’t enough.

I went by one day and saw the little fellow outwitted me. Its mother and aunties decided they must follow and jumped the fence.

In one night that garden was gone, except for about a 2-meter radius surrounding the sorrowful scarecrow. He guarded that little patch of garden for the rest of the season as the deer people grazed around him. As I recall, we got a few winter squashes from the spot.

In the fall, the scarecrow went into a disappointed retirement. I haven’t seen him since. I wonder if he’s found other work.

I have seen the aunties and their yearly fawns since.

I hold them no ill will. I just try to protect my gardens a little better.

I enjoy watching them, their yearly little fawns, and their tribe’s progress, triumphs and tribulations throughout each year, even sometimes when I’m spreading manure on one of my gardens.