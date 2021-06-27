COLUMN: Farming fads come and go

I saw a video the other day titled “No-Till Gardening.” Oddly, the first thing the guy did to prepare a garden bed was to rake, and then break out a small garden catalog tiller to mix “the top layer of the soil,” before he added bagged fertilizer, and applied seed with a specialized garden catalog planter.

Sorry, that is not no-till. And when you look around, he’s got thousands of dollars worth of stuff to operate what looks to be less than a single-acre setup.

That’s all good, but not profitable or necessarily a good way to grow food.

I saw another one a few years ago about alpine hay-making in Switzerland. The guy mowed with a beautiful walk-behind, hillside machine. Then later everyone, it looked like a bunch of friends, raked the hay with vintage wooden rakes into rows and gathered it onto a cargo net. The crop was about the size of a loose pickup truck load.

After a while, a helicopter arrived picked up the load and flew off.

Jeez, either hay prices are really high in Switzerland or this was another video of a privileged someone who has just cut hay for the first time, indulging in the time-honored history of people who don’t really know what they’re doing telling people how to do things.