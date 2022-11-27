COLUMN: Farm critters treated to leftover holiday decorations

I picked up the last of the fall decorations this weekend. One of the benefits I offer when I sell businesses a display of corn stalk bundles, hay, pumpkins and various gourds is that I will take them away after they are no longer wanted.

I’m sure you don’t have to ask what I do with all that stuff that would normally go in a dumpster. I’ll tell you, anyway.

I feed it to the animals, along with all the other goodies that were left over from the garden.

That way I view the displays as part of my feed stores.

I know other people view them the same way, because a few pumpkins and hay bales often disappear the day after Halloween.

It’s OK, most people would assume that those things are of no use to anyone anymore except for feeding to their animals.

I’ve had people apologize for taking some of the displays after they find out that I generally take them away to feed my animals.

I thank them for the apology, but I make sure they know it’s not a problem, and I’m happy they are a benefit to their goats, or pig or cow.

As Maggie tells me, I’m the world’s worst businessman.

Our view is that everyone, in a perfect world, should get free pie.

You might have noticed that we don’t, at the moment, live in a perfect world, but I try to ignore that.

Of course, I can’t, but that doesn’t mean I can’t give it a try.

I grew up in a church community that tried to follow the words of Jesus and follow the example of the early church as described in the book of Acts. Those teachings somehow found a place in my heart.

Those words were those of positive revolutionaries who believed in peace, love, sharing, equality, acceptance and non-violence despite the violence that was being poured upon them. They did not follow or support worldly things, including governments, kings, politics or principalities.

That, of course, was what those governments were afraid of, even if they really had nothing to fear but a population that did not believe in or conform to their methods.

Anyway, after I grew up some, I realized that there were very few churches or communities that actually conformed to the ideals I learned in my youth.

So, I kind of just started making it up as I go along. I’m not very good at it. I get upset when think a person believes they have the right to take advantage of others, treat others unkindly, or treat others as if they are not their equals.

At least I can let someone take a pumpkin or a bale of hay from a display to feed their critters without losing sleep over it, without losing anything over it, and being happy that their critters get a treat.

I love recycling those decorations one way or another.

The animals somehow always know when I drive up with the leftovers from the auto parts store or the convenience store that they are about to get their feasts of the season.

I’m sure they don’t mind that some other little flock got their share, too.