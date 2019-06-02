I do not hold any professional politician in high esteem.
I suspect I am not alone, especially these days.
Whenever I think about politicians, I immediately think of the scene in “The Godfather” when Marlon Brando meets with Virgil Sollozzo, “a top narcotics man,” about going into business together.
“It doesn’t make any difference to me what a man does for a living,” the Godfather shrugs in rejecting Sollozzo’s offer. That’s kind of how I feel when I meet a politician.
I know, I just compared our esteemed members of Congress and the state Legislature to drug dealers.
Too far?
Maybe not.
My own personal flaw is that I am too idealistic to hold any politician in high regard. I’m always being disappointed by their failure to do the right thing, while more often than not choosing party over their own moral compass.
That’s why we are where we are today.
Consider that just one Republican has read the Mueller report and found that the president has done anything wrong.
Consider that not one Democrat has read the Mueller report and found that the president did not do anything wrong.
Does that strike anyone else as odd?
Twenty years ago, I remember some readers asking me why we at the newspaper did not like Rep. John Sweeney. I didn’t really have an opinion of him at the time. He had not been in for an editorial board since we reported on an odd traffic accident he had after returning from skiing at Willard Mountain where he may, or may not, have been drinking some wine.
Rep. Sweeney got in more trouble a few more times over the years — and yes, we reported on that as well — and was eventually ousted from office by Kirsten Gillibrand.
I was initially impressed by Gillibrand. She carried herself well and knew the issues, but she lost points with me when she responded to a Second Amendment question by saying she kept a rifle under her bed at night.
I didn’t believe it, but she knew nobody wins a congressional race in upstate New York without supporting gun rights.
This past week, I was disappointed to hear state Sen. Betty Little say she didn’t know what to believe about President Trump.
That was the professional politician in her. Remember, it took her 10 years to get on the right side of the Child Victims Act.
I was disappointed that Assemblyman Dan Stec, who I thought was a good Queensbury supervisor, ran from the question of where he stands on President Trump by not responding to my inquiry a week ago. Everyone knows that the assemblyman has never had a problem talking on any subject at any time.
Our current congresswoman has always been a by-the-book Republican, who talks about being bipartisan without actually ever going out on a limb to be bipartisan. Early in her first campaign, she responded to concerns about climate change by saying she was not a scientist. That’s just a waste of a good college education. While Rep. Stefanik is always well-versed on the issues, she is difficult to pin down on specific points. I guess that makes her a good politician, but for me, I still don’t know what she stands for.
To be clear, my distaste for politicians is not because of where they stand on specific issues or their overall ideology.
It’s because most don’t tell us what they truly believe.
It’s because they put party first.
It’s because their convictions are compromised by the need to raise money.
It’s really unfair to ask them to speak their mind considering the system that is currently in place.
Like I said, it makes no difference what a person does for a living, but there are certain professions that are a little dirtier than others.
I wrote a column earlier this year about John F. Kennedy’s Pulitzer Prize-winning book “Profiles in Courage.” Kennedy highlighted eight instances in American history when U.S. senators went against the wishes of their party and did the right thing for the good of the country.
It was an inspiring read, and what I was looking for from today’s politicians. Unfortunately, I later learned the book is clouded in controversy, with a high probability that Kennedy didn’t even write a good chunk of it.
The last politician to earn my respect was state Sen. Roy McDonald.
The former Wilton supervisor, known for expanding the business base in the Exit 15 corridor along the Northway, shocked his Republican colleagues in the state Senate when he proved to be a pivotal vote for making same-sex marriage legal in New York.
Roy McDonald was a former Marine and a Republican’s Republican.
But when he came up for re-election, little-known Republican Kathy Marchione challenged him in a primary.
Marchione was against same-sex marriage and vowed to repeal the Safe Act.
She won.
Roy McDonald’s political career was over.
We have not heard much from Roy McDonald since he was ousted from office.
I wonder what he thinks of what is happening to our country today.
I suspect he is not pleased.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.