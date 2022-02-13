COLUMN: Enough of goats in the house

Last week I was tired. This week I’m falling asleep on my feet.

Finally, though, things seem to be calming down. We have four goats feeding from bottles. They’re all healthy and can now stay with the other goats most of the time. Still, they have to be fed several times a day, and once or twice at night.

So, they have their first evening feeding in the house. Then, the four of them run up and down the stairs, gather around Mia Dog, and get underfoot for about 10 minutes until they fall asleep in a heap in the hall or around the wood stove.

Between 10 and 11, they feed again, and repeat the process. After that, they sleep until morning.

We were in a constant process of cleaning up after them. That’s not such a big deal as it would seem, because they are still babies. It is unsettling, still.

The kids will stay out all night as soon as they can drink a whole bottle in the evening, and sleep through the night in the goat house with their aunties and cousins.

Hazel Goat was in the house with her two babies for two days the week before last. Her kids were born on a very cold night.

When Hazel was little she stayed in the house through the nights for over two months. That year, she was the only kid that needed bottle feeding. She was no trouble.

At the time we had a rabbit who was destined for processing at a farm where I sometimes put a little time in. I recognized her. She was meant to be a breeder, but she failed with all of her litters. This happens with doe rabbits sometimes. They are just not meant to be mothers, and can’t be convinced otherwise.

Anyway, I liked her despite her obvious flaw. On a whim, I brought her home in a feed bag.

We gave her a nice lined cage in the living room, and decided to try a litter box after she settled in. That big gray rabbit took to the litter box right away. She was not a pet, but she was friendly and made a good housemate for several years.

She had her run of the house, and was respected by the dog. They would sleep on the same cushion in the day.

The year Hazel baby had to be cared for in the house, Willamina Rabbit (I think John Bennett named her) somehow taught Hazel to use the litter box.

It wasn’t long before Hazel was house-trained and would go out with the dog. She never tried to jump on tables or wreck the house.

She did confiscate a small gift bag with a bow and handles on it. She carried that thing around the house all the time, looking as if she were delivering some kind of treats.

She was, in fact, a house goat.

The only reason we decided to kick her out of the house is that she got too big.

When Hazel was in the house last week with her kids, at various times she would look longingly at the door, and we realized she was letting us know she needed to go outside.

All these years later, and she still has proper house etiquette, and is still my special pet.

It doesn’t matter, I’ve had enough of goats in the house for this year. The rest of the year the rule stands: “No goats in the house!”

Forrest Hartley lives and occasionally sleeps in Hadley, NY. Leave a message at new_americangothic@yahoo.com.

