COLUMN: Enjoying my nature boy life

I was buying gas and Maria, who was the cashier, said, “You look like you’re on vacation.”

I was wearing one of my Hawaiian shirts.

I said, “I am on vacation. Any time the temperature is above 70, I’m on vacation.”

I still have the same amount of work to do. Actually I have more. But once it’s warm, I am not only happy to work all day, I’m delighted about it.

If I get tired, I can sit down in a lawn chair and watch the world of birds and barn animals go by, no problem. Then I get up and get back to it.

None of this hiding out in the house and trying to recover the feelings in my fingers and toes. No worries about frozen water, or shivering baby goats.

The girls, the milking goats, are pretty happy too, because after they get milked they still have a few hours of warm daylight out to nibble on fresh grass and laze in the shade under the trees.

Last Thursday, I ignored the phone, ignored needed trips to town, ignored being the executor of a house occupied by recalcitrant siblings 2,000 miles away, and I just enjoyed my chosen nature boy life.

I had to get all the modern life crud out of my head and fully enjoy the timelessness of being a gardener, goatherd and husbandman.

Maggie and I wouldn’t have our little farm if we didn’t work hard. But it is sure nice to work hard and enjoy it at the same time. I just don’t get that joy in the winter.

Maybe someday I’ll figure it out, but after three decades of this, I can’t be too sure that I will.

Fortunately, one of us enjoys all the seasons of the year. But, one of us did not shoot out of a cannon from the sub-tropics and end up in the North Country.

How can I complain now? My Southern friends, the phoebes, the cardinals, the mockingbirds and all those finches and thrushes are up here, and their babies are learning to fly and adding a fluttering joy to the long, warm, sunny days.

This week is potatoes and corn planting week. That will be plenty of work for me.

Every year, I do things a little differently. It’s all about adjusting to conditions. Like, which tractor is running. How many customers are lined up. And, if I can get help during the season. Right now, labor, except my own, seems to be in short supply, and I got a quote of $500 just to transport a tractor one way to a repair shop.

That has an effect. I’m not complaining. I’m perfectly happy to go back to a wheelbarrow and a grub hoe for a year while I wait for all of the speculators to find out they are killing the golden goose.

In the end, the economy is held up by the people who buy goods and services. The quick fix is for people to just stop putting up with it and make do.

Try being a nature boy or girl for the next several months. It won’t hurt you, and you might grow to enjoy it.

Forrest Hartley lives in Hadley, N.Y. Leave a message at new_americangothic@yahoo.com.

