Ducks are very helpful. As I prepare a pad to put a new goat palace on, the ducks work to clean the area of worms and other little critters.
I have to move slowly to make sure they have time to run under and in front of the tractor. It takes extra time when six ducks are running around eating newly exposed worms and sampling every morsel.
By a weird set of events, which are pretty much beyond my comprehension, the goats suddenly are in need of a new night time home.
This is about the last time of year a grower wants to be involved in any activity other than planting. But usually that is the way it goes.
So, I went over to Wilton and purchased a very nice little building for the goats, and began setting up a spot for it.
I had to dig down with the tractor bucket to the subsoil, because I hate to waste the rich topsoil we have created here over the past 30 years. And the mineral subsoil provides a more stable pad over the years than topsoil.
I have built up a few piles of mineral soil, mostly from the county digging their ditches (really man-made gullies) in front of my home every few years. The ditches get deeper, and the erosion caused by the ditching becomes more extreme and fills them back up during the first heavy rains with people’s yards and the side of the roads.
I feel the least they can do is leave the mineral soil they excavate from the front of my yard.
Anyway, as I scraped the ground next to the front garden, I had to keep the tractor in very low gear so that I wouldn’t accidentally run over a duck working the newly excavated soil.
Now that it’s warming up, the earthworms are working the topsoil that we and they and the microbes have created here.
The ducks always follow the tractor hoping I will disturb the ground with the bucket or tiller and give them a delicious meal. They are not the only ones interested in the newly disturbed soil. The robins also come in after I move a few feet away.
For some reason the chickens prefer the plow — more creatures are revealed by that turning on the soil. I know this because a little hawk always sits on a limb nearby waiting as I plow.
When I turn compost piles, the ducks come first. Later the flock of chickens come and work through the newly turned steaming stuff.
With all the free protein this time of year, feed costs for the poultry goes way down, and egg production goes way up.
I have sometimes considered just going over to Pekin ducks. They lay great eggs and are a lot of gregarious fun. They turn their swimming pool into an excellent fertilizer brew every day, for watering plants. They love fresh water, which they pollute as soon as they can.
I won’t get rid of the chickens, however, because I think they eat things the ducks miss, like ticks and little rodents. Each has its niche, I suppose.
And the chickens can be as helpful as the ducks in their own way, for example drinking the whey left over from cheese making, and cleaning the freshly turned garden of cut worms.
I just have to go slow during my work, so they can do theirs.
