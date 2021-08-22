COLUMN: Ducks and groundhogs soak it up

I’m glad we choose a place where the soil drains well. This has been quite the year for rain.
As it was drizzling the day before Tropical Storm Fred made a visit, I dug potatoes. We wanted to get potatoes to our delivery customers in the coming two days, so I did the right thing.
Fred Day, Thursday, was a no-go day until the late afternoon. I went and did laundry.
All of my work clothes are really grubby because half the time this summer I’ve been working in wet conditions. You can’t shake mud off of your coveralls like you can dust.
While I did the wash, the goats huddled under the protection of their shed. The chickens took cover wherever. But, at points, they seemed compelled to go out and join the ducks.
The ducks thought tropical rainstorm Fred was the absolute greatest rain event of the summer. They were quacking so much at points, I thought they were trying to drive me out of my skull.
Well, they were happy.
Oddly, you know who else was happy?
Chompy, the big fat groundhog, was happy. He was out in the pouring rain happily grazing on the lawn.
I always let the lawn grow a little high so I can let the goats graze on it before I mow. Chompy is quite the goat.
I said, “Hi, Chomps.” He looked at me and returned to his work.
The week before, he had an unfortunate incident with the live trap that I have out for various varmints. I think he went for the ground corn bait, and he had the door close on his big fat self. He is too big to fit in the thing. It’s big enough for a raccoon.
I found the trap halfway across the yard. I’m sure he was about halfway in and struggled to back out.
He didn’t show his groundhog face for several days. I’m sure he was annoyed with me for leaving something so dangerous and tempting out for him to get tangled up in.
I can’t explain it, but Chomps does not go in the garden. He’s lived here for two years. Sometimes you just accept your good fortune, even if it seems somewhat off, and say, “Whatever.”
I didn’t mention it yet, but on the lawn, in the rain, Chompy had a partner, Miss Deer.
She, in fact sneaks in the garden sometimes, so I have to keep aware of the fences, and when I walk Mia Dog at night, I need to wander around the garden perimeter, just as a reminder to her that I don’t want her in there.
When she got a little too close to the fence, I went out and shooed her away.
Unlike the odd couple, Chomps and Miss Deer, I was not happy to stand out in the deluge going about business as usual.
I came in and changed, and thought, “Oh, great, more laundry.”
Forrest Hartley currently resides in the rain forest of Hadley, N.Y. Leave a message at new_americangothic@yahoo.com.