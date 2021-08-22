COLUMN: Ducks and groundhogs soak it up

I said, “Hi, Chomps.” He looked at me and returned to his work.

The week before, he had an unfortunate incident with the live trap that I have out for various varmints. I think he went for the ground corn bait, and he had the door close on his big fat self. He is too big to fit in the thing. It’s big enough for a raccoon.

I found the trap halfway across the yard. I’m sure he was about halfway in and struggled to back out.

He didn’t show his groundhog face for several days. I’m sure he was annoyed with me for leaving something so dangerous and tempting out for him to get tangled up in.

I can’t explain it, but Chomps does not go in the garden. He’s lived here for two years. Sometimes you just accept your good fortune, even if it seems somewhat off, and say, “Whatever.”

I didn’t mention it yet, but on the lawn, in the rain, Chompy had a partner, Miss Deer.

She, in fact sneaks in the garden sometimes, so I have to keep aware of the fences, and when I walk Mia Dog at night, I need to wander around the garden perimeter, just as a reminder to her that I don’t want her in there.

When she got a little too close to the fence, I went out and shooed her away.