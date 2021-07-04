COLUMN: Doing it the hard way

I have a bunch of tools that basically do the same thing, but they do them differently.
For the garden I have all kinds of tools for removing weeds. Sometimes I think my reciprocating hoe, or hula hoe, is the best. Other days I’m all for my swan-neck hoe. Then the next day it’s the garden hook — the short-tine hook, not the long-tine potato hook.
Oh, and I can’t forget the good old wheel hoe, with the various hoes, tines and teeth that I can interchange. I also have two hoes with heavy blades. One is called an orchard or grub hoe. The other is Jamba.
Jamba came here from Kenya. It can do anything, from turning in a garden to digging a ditch.
For the times when I want to hear a lot of noise or I’m in a big hurry, I can start up the tiller and walk down the rows with its tines at the shallowest setting, just enough to pull up weeds. I haven’t used it in over a year.
You still have to resort to the hoe or the hook after the tiller passes through, to get in between and near the plants. So I mostly skip the tiller.
Over the years, I notice myself using power tools less and less in the garden, except for preparation in the early spring and turning in at the close of fall.
Of course a while back, I tried my best to use oxen power to prepare and finish the gardens, and sometimes I’d use them to cultivate out the weeds. I also mowed pretty large swaths of hay with my scythes.
I can’t even imagine what I was thinking. One person alone can’t possibly do all that work efficiently, which may be the reason tractors and such became popular in the first place.
More than one old-timer told me that they were very happy to see internal combustion engines take over certain kinds of work. My friend Bernard Shaw said before that, the work was “all drudge.”
The world wars, industrialization and modernization took away countryside labor, what we used to call man power.
Fossil fuel-powered machines have more than made up for all that human and animal power in agriculture. They share one thing in common, though. They all make a racket.
Still, gardens, even big ones, can be managed perfectly well with hoe, shovel, knife and spade, and give us a chance to suddenly find ourselves in another day, age and time of thought.
For me that’s all well and good, kind of like those guys who go hunting with homemade bows and flint-tipped arrows, except I haven’t gone as far as using a stone or shell hoe in the garden.
I don’t want to go back that far. And actually I know of no one who hunts with flint-tipped bows, although I used to know people who feathered their own arrows and such.
I don’t want to go back to Bronze. At very least I want to be within the Iron Age.
Anyway, I digress.
Most people don’t like to do everything the hard way. And they have a right to do as they please.
I have a shed full of hand tools, and usually during the course of a season I use them all at least once.
If I’m diligent, my gardens will be almost ready to plant by the next season and I won’t have used a motorized tool to get it to that point over the course of the growing season.
I like it when things go that way. But I’m willing to turn a key or pull a starter rope if time gets scarce.
Forrest Hartley relies on factory-produced insulin to say alive. Sometimes he really needs a break from modern life and finds that break in a garden. Leave a message at new_americangothic@yahoo.com.