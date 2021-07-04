COLUMN: Doing it the hard way

I have a bunch of tools that basically do the same thing, but they do them differently.

For the garden I have all kinds of tools for removing weeds. Sometimes I think my reciprocating hoe, or hula hoe, is the best. Other days I’m all for my swan-neck hoe. Then the next day it’s the garden hook — the short-tine hook, not the long-tine potato hook.

Oh, and I can’t forget the good old wheel hoe, with the various hoes, tines and teeth that I can interchange. I also have two hoes with heavy blades. One is called an orchard or grub hoe. The other is Jamba.

Jamba came here from Kenya. It can do anything, from turning in a garden to digging a ditch.

For the times when I want to hear a lot of noise or I’m in a big hurry, I can start up the tiller and walk down the rows with its tines at the shallowest setting, just enough to pull up weeds. I haven’t used it in over a year.

You still have to resort to the hoe or the hook after the tiller passes through, to get in between and near the plants. So I mostly skip the tiller.

Over the years, I notice myself using power tools less and less in the garden, except for preparation in the early spring and turning in at the close of fall.