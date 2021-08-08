COLUMN: Doing a little of a lot every day

If you do a little bit every day, at the end of the year you’ll look back and see how little you actually did.
I love that joke. Another version is: “If you save a little money everyday, you’ll look back at the end of the year and see how little you’ve actually saved.”
Whatever.
I do a little of a lot of things every day. I’ve never been sure how that equation works out.
If you don’t pay attention to everything, every day, it is likely that some catastrophe will ensue. That is especially true with livestock.
You don’t skip a day on milking, or you’re bound to see a case of mastitis. If you neglect to constantly supply plenty of fresh clean water, clean feed and good forage, your animals won’t thrive.
And if you don’t groom goats, cows and horses frequently, their morale will suffer.
I have been spending a lot of time in the garden, mostly weeding, and using my hula hoe to stir the ground. Weeding and cultivation go a long way toward dissuading all kind of predation, from fungus to furry.
Now the weeds have slowed their assault. That means I don’t have to spend as many hours a day in the garden — my main office.
Now I can spend a little time every day going around the block to take wood from the edge of the meadow. Then I drive back with a load of wood to split and stack, and a bunch of leafy tops for the goats to amuse themselves with.
Over time that yields heat in the winter, and more grazing area in the summer, little by little.
Soon, I plan to open a new main office around the block, so that I can cut wood and the goats can graze and browse most of the day.
The wet spell slowed things down a bit as far as moving my HQ goes. The grass up top is past its prime.
However, goats don’t care. I think they actually prefer rough forage over lush. They love to browse on twigs, brush, toppings and all of those things that they are so good at cleaning up and converting to pelletized self-spread fertilizer.
They’re pretty good at clearing land and opening it up. They’re also good at eating flower gardens or whatever else they can get into.
I left my newspaper on the milking stand the other day, and the two babies, who run around at will, digested much of the first section.
For that reason, any tree that looks like it has good posts in it gets sent to the debarker. That’s the tribe of goats. They love gnawing bark off of trees along with the rest of their culinary proclivities. This makes for very nice posts and bars, and helps the wood dry.
So, yes, I do a little of a lot every day. At the end of the day, a few young hens and four ducks are escorted to their abodes.
Shortly thereafter, we enter ours and think about how little we have achieved. We manage to keep going anyway, in pursuit of an answer to the equation.
Forrest Hartley lives in Hadley, N.Y. Maybe next year he’ll reintroduce bees to the a-little-everyday list. Leave a message at new_americangothic@yahoo.com.