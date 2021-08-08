COLUMN: Doing a little of a lot every day

If you do a little bit every day, at the end of the year you’ll look back and see how little you actually did.

I love that joke. Another version is: “If you save a little money everyday, you’ll look back at the end of the year and see how little you’ve actually saved.”

Whatever.

I do a little of a lot of things every day. I’ve never been sure how that equation works out.

If you don’t pay attention to everything, every day, it is likely that some catastrophe will ensue. That is especially true with livestock.

You don’t skip a day on milking, or you’re bound to see a case of mastitis. If you neglect to constantly supply plenty of fresh clean water, clean feed and good forage, your animals won’t thrive.

And if you don’t groom goats, cows and horses frequently, their morale will suffer.

I have been spending a lot of time in the garden, mostly weeding, and using my hula hoe to stir the ground. Weeding and cultivation go a long way toward dissuading all kind of predation, from fungus to furry.

Now the weeds have slowed their assault. That means I don’t have to spend as many hours a day in the garden — my main office.