On the night of Aug. 8, 1974, I was a 17-year-old bag boy working at a supermarket. I was out collecting shopping carts when the manager of the store turned off the canned music so everyone could hear an address from President Richard Nixon.
I stopped my work and leaned up against the shopping carts.
I didn’t care who saw me.
This was history and I didn’t care if I was fired. I was going to listen.
Looking at the transcript this week, the speech was longer than I remembered.
For most of us it began and ended with: “Therefore, I shall resign the presidency effective at noon tomorrow. Vice President Ford will be sworn in as president at that hour in this office.”
I don’t recall any cheers or applause.
I don’t recall any reaction at all.
There was a pall over the store, and the nation.
What I remember was a profound sadness for our country. I had been a Nixon guy growing up. I liked his forward-thinking foreign policy, and later his efforts to extract us from the Vietnam War. As I neared draft age, I had a much bigger stake in Nixon’s success or failure.
There is no reason to celebrate or brood over the recent developments regarding President Trump.
I’d like to think it is an opportunity for us all.
There is a reason we have never removed a president from office by impeachment. The bar is set so high because the will of the people should be paramount. Elections cannot be cavalierly overturned.
So when Rep. Elise Stefanik tweeted Wednesday night that she said she did not support the impeachment of President Trump, I agreed with her.
She should wait for all the evidence.
We all should.
She should do what is right for the nation.
It is a hefty responsibility that we should all take seriously.
I thought about the oath of office that our political representatives take. It’s a reminder of what we are dealing with today.
“I do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation.”
You have free articles remaining.
For too long, citizens and representatives alike have not lived up to that oath.
We have broken off into opposing factions.
Democrats and Republicans.
Conservatives and liberals.
Pro-Trump and anti-Trump, which continues to manifest itself in ugly demonstrations right here in Glens Falls.
Too many of us get our information from different sources that are telling radically different political narratives.
It is an information civil war.
Mitt Romney, the Republican presidential nominee for president in 2008, said this:
“Each person should search their own heart and do what they think is right, which is just what I do,” he said.
It’s great advice for all of us. It is a lofty goal for those in Congress, considering the current political climate.
You will not find your heart on talk radio or evening cable opinion shows where they are paid handsomely to make you angry.
This is an opportunity for all of us to take our own oath and demand that the politicians start working for us.
It is an opportunity for all of us to rethink our own beliefs and question whether what we believe is actually true while boycotting the opinion shows.
We need to look deep and demand the same of our representatives as they continue to choose their own interests over ours.
Rep. Stefanik said she does not support impeachment this week. But in almost the next breath, she attacked her opponent in next year’s congressional election. Her opponent will have no say in how this plays out in Congress, but Rep. Stefanik will.
She turned this time of national turmoil into a personal opportunity for herself.
That’s what we all should be fighting against.
Rep. Stefanik’s only concern at this point should be to get all the facts in this case and then do what is right.
It’s kind of simple when you come right down to it.
Just do what is right.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.