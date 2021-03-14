COLUMN: Coping with those warm nights

I couldn’t sleep the other night. The dogs next door were barking and barking.

That goes on a lot. My coping mechanism has been to sleep on the other side of the house where the commotion is not as loud. On warmer nights I run a fan for the noise.

“You’ll get a kink in your neck!” we heard our parents say about sleeping with the fan on. But that was back in the olden days.

My dad also would say running water on an ice tray to get the cubes loose was wasteful. We never went shopping more than once a month, and probably more like once every two months.

Still, I suspect they had a fan in their room, and the children were left to fend for themselves.

On those days before I reached double digits, I would lay in bed, waving a church fan that had quotations of scripture on it, down at my face.

By the way, our church was a big enclosed shed, under the water tower. More than one devoted member of the congregation passed out from the heat during a Sunday morning service. I remember at least a score of those little fans waving throughout the whole service.

I’m pretty sure everyone praised the Lord as soon as we were released from that hot box.