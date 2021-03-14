COLUMN: Coping with those warm nights

I couldn’t sleep the other night. The dogs next door were barking and barking.
That goes on a lot. My coping mechanism has been to sleep on the other side of the house where the commotion is not as loud. On warmer nights I run a fan for the noise.
“You’ll get a kink in your neck!” we heard our parents say about sleeping with the fan on. But that was back in the olden days.
My dad also would say running water on an ice tray to get the cubes loose was wasteful. We never went shopping more than once a month, and probably more like once every two months.
Still, I suspect they had a fan in their room, and the children were left to fend for themselves.
On those days before I reached double digits, I would lay in bed, waving a church fan that had quotations of scripture on it, down at my face.
By the way, our church was a big enclosed shed, under the water tower. More than one devoted member of the congregation passed out from the heat during a Sunday morning service. I remember at least a score of those little fans waving throughout the whole service.
I’m pretty sure everyone praised the Lord as soon as we were released from that hot box.
Anyway, on very warm nights in the late 1950s and early '60s in South Florida, all of us youngsters were busy flipping over our pillows to take advantage of the cool side. That didn’t last long.
Soon the pillow was as hot as molten rock, and we would pass out from all the effort.
So, even now, 50-some years later, I get a little twinge of guilt about running a fan just to block out noise.
The problem the other night was the opposite of needing a fan for any reason.
I had the first COVID-19 vaccine a few days before. I was feeling sick. My bronchioles were somewhat constricted. And I was cold and I could not get warm. So I went to the warmest room in the house, where a radiator keeps it warm enough to grow tropical plants.
It gets fed warm air rising up the stairway to boot.
Both of the child units had occupied the room at one time or another in this luxurious warmth before they flew the coop for radiator-warmed rooms elsewhere.
The problem for me was the dogs barking. I slept for over an hour before the commotion. I sat up knowing I was not going back to sleep even though it was before 3 in the morning.
Mia Dog, who sensed the same thing, jumped off the foot of the bed, and made a beeline for the foot of the bed in the normal bedroom where Maggie was asleep like a stone deep in the bottom of a lake.
I got up, knocked several things off a shelf, and finally found the light switch.
I sat for a few hours listening to the dogs. When they finally stopped, the barred owls started up with an unworldly rendition of "God Save the Queen.:
Mercifully, dawn finally started to stretch her rosy fingers over the horizon.
I decided to soak in a hot bath, and almost dozed in there. After that I took a nap so I could get through the day, a day when the maple sap is likely to run for the first time.
I’m glad to have my first dose of the vaccine, even though the aftermath was difficult.
What I’d like after the second dose, if I’m going to feel sick again, is to be in a little enclosed sugar shed with a roaring fire, steam filled air, and a paper fan with scriptures on it to cool my face as I sit there tending the fire through the night.
Forrest Hartley lives in Hadley, N.Y. He’d rather not feel sick the second time. Leave a message at new_americangothic@yahoo.com.