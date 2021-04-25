COLUMN: Contending with neuropathy and shorter walks

Still, what a drag. I’m approaching my mid-60s, and certainly have maintained my health to a good degree. And this all happened despite the fact that ever since I remember I have wanted to live a healthy, outdoor, pharmaceutical- and drug-free life.

I certainly had no intention of becoming a cash cow, yoked forever into big pharma’s barn.

That all changed when it became apparent I had become insulin dependent several years ago. I lost over a third of my body weight, and thanks to this column and telling the brutal truth of my life’s experiences, Doc Pitkin called me in. “I think I would be remiss if I did not see you tomorrow,” he said.

He put me on the right path for a good patch, but he had to retire, I believe mostly because of the computer and health industry age.

I can tell you one thing, the patient-doctor experience was much more intimate in the age of index cards, and somehow more organized than in this age where health insurance companies rule.

I remember my childhood doctor, Dr. Lacy, saying when I came in for a tetanus shot after I got a thorn through my hand while working: “You’re afraid of needles.” He was holding my history on a few cards.

I said, “It’s all right. I’ve kind of grown out of that.”