COLUMN: Contending with neuropathy and shorter walks

I’m writing as the snow comes down on Thursday of last week. It is a regular return to winter, and all of the water stations must be cracked open for the animals.
That’s a first for the last few weeks. Even the hose has been in operation for that long, ending the need to go inside and fill buckets.
My spell of a few weeks ago that’s stricken my legs is now being managed by the drug gabapentin, which I can only be grateful for, because I was certainly about to jump out of my own skin with the strange pulsing sensations in my feet.
The whole thing happened in one day.
I had been enjoying walking a mile or two a day with good old Mia Dog, but now I take a short walk through the whitewater viewing park in Hadley, around the pasture up top, or down the road a way in front of the house.
I feel like an invalid, which maybe I have become.
Since, as you know, my whole method of working is walking back and forth and back and forth, I am rather distressed.
But, perhaps I am due. Neuropathy is something that many diabetics have to contend with, and I have suffered this condition for a long time, even having some minimal nerve problems.
We do live in an age in which we can at least get some relief from modern and constantly improving pharmaceuticals.
Still, what a drag. I’m approaching my mid-60s, and certainly have maintained my health to a good degree. And this all happened despite the fact that ever since I remember I have wanted to live a healthy, outdoor, pharmaceutical- and drug-free life.
I certainly had no intention of becoming a cash cow, yoked forever into big pharma’s barn.
That all changed when it became apparent I had become insulin dependent several years ago. I lost over a third of my body weight, and thanks to this column and telling the brutal truth of my life’s experiences, Doc Pitkin called me in. “I think I would be remiss if I did not see you tomorrow,” he said.
He put me on the right path for a good patch, but he had to retire, I believe mostly because of the computer and health industry age.
I can tell you one thing, the patient-doctor experience was much more intimate in the age of index cards, and somehow more organized than in this age where health insurance companies rule.
I remember my childhood doctor, Dr. Lacy, saying when I came in for a tetanus shot after I got a thorn through my hand while working: “You’re afraid of needles.” He was holding my history on a few cards.
I said, “It’s all right. I’ve kind of grown out of that.”
This was six years after my last visit. I went to him because I knew him, and was across the street when I hurt myself. No appointment was necessary. I just walked in, and he popped out of his office, cleaned the wound, and gave me the shot.
“How much,” I asked.
“That’s all right.” he said, “You’re an alumni.”
A different world. One that wasn’t so cold.
Forrest Hartley lives in Hadley, N.Y. Leave a message at new_americangothic@yahoo.com.