COLUMN: Colonel was one of a kind

Maggie told me Colonel died last Tuesday. I stood there for a minute. Then I started bawling.

It took a while, then I realized that Colonel and two of his sisters, Ingrid and Donna, have been people I really look up to for almost 30 years, at least. Really, I look up to the whole Williams family.

I’m pretty sure I talked to Colonel late Monday afternoon. He was looking into a shipping box of cereal at the store, Luzerne Market, where he’s worked for 43 years.

He was looking in the box for a while. I said, joking, “Colonel, are you meditating?”

He said, “No, I’m just reading these labels.”

We always said hello. He would sometimes comment on my column, the ones he liked anyway, and fill me in on his sisters Donna and Ingrid. For example, telling me about eating or traveling with Donna and where Ingrid was now.

This is part of his obit. Whoever wrote it got it right. He was a man in a million. There are few who genuinely fit this description:

“He was an honest, humble, and hardworking man. He was always willing to lend a hand to someone in need. He enjoyed taking day trips with his sister Donna, to Blue Mountain Lake, Indian Lake and Quechee, Vermont. He had a soft spot for animals, especially horses.”

I know he had a soft spot for most animals, including goats, chickens, oxen, pet pigs, dogs and ducks, the subjects of many of my columns. He always let me know he enjoyed it when I wrote about them.

A few days before he passed he told me he was never in the service. He said his parents just named him Colonel.

I don’t know, but think his parents must have thought the name was a good one for someone born in our region.

There was an earlier Col. Williams, Ephraim Williams Jr., who was killed on Sept. 8, 1755, in the battle of Lake George during the French and Indian War. That Col. Williams bequeathed his estate to found a college that was named in his honor, Williams College in Massachusetts.

Even so, Ephraim couldn’t have had a greater honor than having Colonel named after him.