As I write Friday, my main concern is that the goats stay warm through the night and into Saturday.

The thing is right now its below 10 degrees Fahrenheit, and all of the babies are outside of the goat yard running around and cavorting and practicing trying to be big goats. It doesn’t look like chaos. It looks more like recess at the elementary school.

I’m just glad they don’t have access to cigarettes. There are one or two of those little billies I wouldn’t be surprised to see with a smoke hanging out of their mouths.

The goats’ house is filled with fresh golden straw, and I’m sure tonight the babies will all pile up in the corners next to their warm fat mommies.

My other concern is the electricity. I just hope we don’t lose it during the cold and wind, mainly because we need it to pump water, and of course the pipes in the basement. Something like 30 years ago we had a long power outage and lost the water heat in part of the house. The pipes burst and made an icicle cave in the basement below.

Nursing moms, goat or otherwise, need plenty of fresh clean water. They’ll get it one way or another, but it would be very nice if the power doesn’t go out and the pipes don’t freeze.

We also have an oil furnace for heat at night, when the wood fire ebbs, that won’t work without power.

We live in an old farmhouse that isn’t well insulated. I told a friend last week, “It’s kind of like camping outside in a tent.”

I have to add that the wood-burning stove and lots of dry split wood keeps everything cozy in the living quarters. When the oil furnace is going it does the same.

But, as we all know, the price of a gallon of heating oil really doesn’t make sense.

We hear it’s because of the war in Ukraine. Just like we always are given a horrible problem to explain why oil prices are out of control.

But just like always, when the oil prices spike, the international oil companies make a killing.

Last year, following the historical patterns when oil prices inexplicably surged, all of big oil made record profits.

ExxonMobil earned nearly $56 billion in profit in 2022, setting an annual record not just for itself but for any U.S. or European oil giant. Shell reported annual profits last year doubled to a record high of $39.9 billion. Chevron, $35 billion in profits for the year.

The oil companies, it is no surprise, have been calling the shots in governments around the world for the last century, including ours.

They want things their way, and all you have to do is look around and see that’s true.

This world could be operated so much more efficiently with so much more prosperity for all of us, but the brainwashing goes on and on.

I’m not against the use of fossil fuels. I just think we rely on them too much. The whole world is living on wastefulness.

My goats mostly rely on their own warmth. That’s a great thing. But when the cold gets extreme, it would be nice to know they can rely on fossil fuels to keep things going and safe.