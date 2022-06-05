COLUMN: City is nice, but not worth the price

My kids don’t drive, and I’m not just talking about my goats. Well, really those first mentioned kids are not kids anymore. Now they are adults, urban adults. They take buses, subways and trains, Ubers and airplanes. They walk down city blocks. They live in apartments. For goodness' sake, they carry umbrellas, and are quite comfortable navigating European- and Asian-type metropolises.

They don’t even keep chickens, much less cows or goats, or even a pig or two. They couldn’t if they wanted to. They are city people.

And now, I’m not even supposed to make fun of them, much less use the pronouns he or she. Now everything is they, and I’m left wondering if they are walking alone or in a crowd.

How did all this happen?

I’ll tell you how. I drove them everywhere. Lessons, appointments, classes, rehearsals, practices, events, whatever and whenever necessary, as did their mother. I’m not sure we’re allowed to use mother and father anymore, but I will until corrected.

They had their dreams and we made sure they could pursue them as they saw fit. That worked out, anyway.

My brother, who is 18 years younger than me, thinks it perfectly normal for his kids to refer to him by his first name.

Perhaps, we live in a new egalitarian age. What do I know?

It’s their age. Let them live it. I’m sticking to the agrarian age for better or worse. I’m comfortable here.

The city is nice, but it’s not worth the price, as far as I’m concerned.

I would visit the city more to see my kids if we didn’t live in a society that has blindly enslaved itself to petroleum conglomerates. Cartels that have done their best in this country to destroy and make inefficient and expensive mass transit, from trolleys and buses to railroads and airplanes.

That other “great genius,” Elon Musk, has proposed that the only way to solve traffic congestion is to stack highways.

“Oh, for crying out loud.”

Anyway, auto and gas interest over the years have ensured that the most inefficient and expensive mode of transport, the paved road and automobile, is almost the only alternative for people who live outside of urban areas. They ensured that every few years they can break all records in profits on their quarterly reports because of some real or imagined threat.

I didn’t figure 30 years ago that my greatest expense would be maintaining and fueling an assortment of petroleum-powered vehicles so I could drive my kids around. How I missed that calculation I’m at a loss to explain, but I did.

I would probably have lived closer to places that I felt could fully prepare and educate my children for happy adult lives. I made up the difference in location by spending almost 30 years being a chauffeur and paying for the privilege.

Believe it or not, it was not that long ago that a person would take the train from Hadley to Corinth or Saratoga, or the trolley from Lake George to Warrensburg. It was not that long ago that tourists would come up from the city on the train to vacation in the region for both the winter and summer seasons.

Maybe in this budding new egalitarian age, all of the they's out there will decide it’s time to reconnect the rural to the urban through cheap and efficient mass transit, to reunite a divided populous and create a more actually egalitarian society.

Forrest Hartley lives in Hadley, N.Y., where chickens are allowed. Leave a message at new_americangothic@yahoo.com.

