COLUMN: Chompy returns, older and wiser

Chompy Groundhog is back. Last year, sometime in August, he tried to get something out of a live trap that was built for smaller animals, like squirrels and our fat voles. It was sliced cucumber with peanut butter. Who could resist that?

I’m sure he was only half trapped, because he is a large fellow. The trap ended up across the yard, and in the morning Chompy was very grumpy. I’m not sure how he got out of the trap even if he was only partially in it. I’m sure it wasn’t easy.

He peered suspiciously at me from under the Penance Shed.

I apologized for being the agent of his troubles, but the apology didn’t take.

He would normally hang out on some part of the lawn chomping diverse forage even when I was working nearby. I would chat with him about one thing or another, and I would sometimes spill a little extra scratch for him.

But after suffering this, the trap, he became indignant and decided he would show me by vacating the property and denying me of our special relationship.

He had done this before if he felt offended in some way. Usually he would be gone for no more than two weeks.

He is a bit of a force of nature, a ball of fat, sinew, bones, muscle and very excellent chompers. I’m pretty sure he felt it was our privilege to host him.

That’s OK. He very rarely went in the garden, even though he would graze or chomp near it.

My reaction when he left, “Oh well, at least I don’t have to worry about him raiding the garden or raising a family.”

Last summer, I thought he was gone for good.

But last week he reemerged, still fat, but sporting a graying pelt. And at least to this point he is being much more cautious. Early in the morning he grazes on the herbs and various grasses that make up what we call a lawn. When he thinks we’re not looking, he rummages around where I had spread some chicken scratch the day before.

If he sees me, he will slowly go under a tool shed looking somewhat wounded. He has not been going too far into the front. I believe this is because he is now offended by my gaze, my betrayal and my tendency to observe what he considers his own business, which he now feels is none of mine.

Other groundhogs that have ventured nearby were probably either shot by my neighbor or trapped by me.

I would transport them to some clearing or meadow that looked good for a groundhog, but wasn’t close to the habitations and gardens of the human type.

I think Chompy was first dropped off here in much the same way, because he seems to be aware of what traps do and what a horizontal shiny metal tube is for.

After he had been here for a while, I decided Chompy was really no trouble, and he came to trust I meant him no harm.

I think he even trusted that I would not attempt to set a trap for him. And I didn’t, but he had a tussle with one meant for others anyway. So I took the blame.

I guess the winter cooled his anger and resentment, somewhat.

Now, Chompy has returned with confidence that he is older and wiser, but wary of the sincerity of humans, especially mine.

Forrest Hartley lives in Hadley, N.Y. Leave a message at new_americangothic@yahoo.com.

