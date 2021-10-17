COLUMN: Cars and humans under the weather

I got the COVID-19 booster shot and the flu shot at the same time Thursday. One in each arm.

At this point I’m not 100 percent sure that was the right decision.

After I got home, I decided to jump in the car and go around the block to check on the progress of the new bridge over Breen Brook, which runs through the property up there.

We’ve had to add about 2 miles to the trip to get into the field for a few months, so I can keep up my project of pushing back the edge of the woods around the field and converting the small trees into stove wood.

I jump in the car with Mia Dog for a quick look, and wouldn’t you know it, the car motor turned over fine, but no spark. This after years of diligent maintenance and upkeep.

At this point, I started to get a headache. I drove the truck to the garage and asked them to tow the car when they could. Then went home and fell asleep.

I didn’t get anywhere near the end of the Dodgers-Giants game that night.

After many years of the same thing, I have come to the non-scientific conclusion that all my machines are spooky. If I feel bad, they do too, and will add to the chaos around me when I’m under the weather.

The next morning when Jeff showed up with the flatbed, I turned the key and the car started right up.

Oh, good grief!

About 100 check lights were on, so I figured, let him take it in.

In the morning, even though it was in the 50s, I was sweating bullets. I had been up since 4 a.m. filled with aches and pains and really nasty painful electrical charge thingies running around my body.

I felt like I was the recipient of some sort of misguided experimentation.

I did get up to watch the car get hauled away while I sat in my lawn chair.

After that, it was time to spend most of the day in bed and hope the next day wouldn’t be worse.

There’s always a lot to do, even though the goats have dried up and freed up milking time for other things, like improving the fences, and discovering Hazel Goat has chewed half the stem off my new safety glasses, and somehow removed every tarp from the shelves in my tool shed.

She must have been trying to assist me, because I wasn’t feeling up to snuff.

Such a helpful girl.

I did get around to replacing the old rickety gate on the goat yard earlier in the week with a new one that actually keeps most of the goats inside if I want them there.

That’s especially good today because I couldn’t handle eight goats wandering around the yard right now.

Maggie’s gone to Vermont to get the youngest unit home for a short visit from academia.

We have a point of view that says a short visit is better than no visit, despite the internet and the telephone.

If we can’t go to them, at least they can come to us sometimes.

I don’t know if it will be much of a visit for me, though, if all I feel like doing is sleep while I recover from my shots.

Forrest Hartley is sleeping in Hadley, N.Y., with his faithful dog lying down nearby. Leave a message at new_americangothic@yahoo.com.

