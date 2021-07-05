COLUMN: Calling back my 'nephew,' the phone scammer

If you Google “Medicare Enrollment Center scam,” however, you’ll get a slew of results, including that Medicare almost never calls people to enroll them.

I have parents who are almost 80 and almost 81. I got to thinking how they’d react if their “nephew” or the “Medicare Enrollment Center” called.

Then I talked to my mom, and she said it already has happened. “Nephews” and “grandsons” had called her on at least three occasions seeking to scam her, she said.

Warren County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Russ Lail said scams like this are prevalent, including several where people pose as relatives, like nephews or grandsons needing bail money in Mexico.

Another involved a person who was asked to put cash in an envelope to send it to an address that turned out to be an abandoned house. He said most come from overseas — or at least another state — and often there’s little they can do to remedy it.

He said people are always welcome to report scam attempts, but most often people don’t unless they actually followed through and lost money.

Basically, he said people need to “verify everything” and “don’t give out anything.”