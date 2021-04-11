COLUMN: Breaking free from winter's frost

I finally broke free the three logs that were frozen onto the front lawn for the past four or five months.
I’ve already sawn and split two of them.
They’re mostly stacked on the back porch. We’ll probably burn up most of the wood during the nippy evenings this spring.
The wood’s a mix of cherry and yellow birch. All of the logs are mostly cured. A few days airing in the split state and they burn perfectly well.
The logs were felled over a year ago, so they have been curing in the log. Cherry and yellow birch can do that. White birch rots if left in the log for too long. Its watertight wrapper is the reason, and the birch bark canoe offers evidence of just how watertight that bark is.
I think I got carried away once I was able to move the logs. I spent a few long days between splitting and working in the garden, cleaning up the yard and working on fences.
While all that was going on, I got my last COVID vaccination.
I think I should have taken it easy for two or three days after the shot. I just got clobbered by my reaction. My legs were sore. I was exhausted. And, I think, I had a few other side effects.
I still feel like a bag of horse feathers.
But, as we all know, we don’t really know what’s going on. We just think we do.
I, for example, am an insulin dependent diabetic, and I’m getting older. So many things can go wrong.
“I just don’t,” as John Steinbeck wrote, “have the poop to be the president of the United States.”
I used to work all day, steady but physical work.
Right now, I work some, and then sit down in my folding chair and watch the garden, the animals, that wild rabbit, the birds, and whatever or whoever else is out and about.
My ideal for old age would be sitting in the middle of my garden lounging between short bouts of work, like a true elderly Italian gentleman.
The only problem is, I didn’t imagine this sort of thing coming along so soon.
Maybe I’ll feel better, but who knows.
My little tractor’s getting old, too. I can’t leave it in neutral and shift to the gears. I have to turn it off, and then put it in gear. I can shift after that, if I’m careful.
I don’t know if I’ll put a new clutch in or have someone else do it. But it’s getting to the point that something will need doing.
I tried to move a few of the finished compost piles with that tractor. Some I could, and I made piles ready to be spread. A few others are still gigantic ice cubes surrounded by a layer of rich, dark humus a few inches deep.
The breaking of the compost piles is a yearly event. I used to do it with a garden fork and a shovel. I would let Marty and Peanut Ox drag it to the gardens on their sled.
That kind of muscle power, on the part of both beast and man, might remain a thing of the past — tremendous work.
That’s not what I want, but I think I’m going to have to get used to it.
Forrest Hartley lives in Hadley, N.Y. Right now he’s sitting outside watching and listening to the birds, including the cardinal.