COLUMN: Breaking free from winter's frost

But, as we all know, we don’t really know what’s going on. We just think we do.

I, for example, am an insulin dependent diabetic, and I’m getting older. So many things can go wrong.

“I just don’t,” as John Steinbeck wrote, “have the poop to be the president of the United States.”

I used to work all day, steady but physical work.

Right now, I work some, and then sit down in my folding chair and watch the garden, the animals, that wild rabbit, the birds, and whatever or whoever else is out and about.

My ideal for old age would be sitting in the middle of my garden lounging between short bouts of work, like a true elderly Italian gentleman.

The only problem is, I didn’t imagine this sort of thing coming along so soon.

Maybe I’ll feel better, but who knows.

My little tractor’s getting old, too. I can’t leave it in neutral and shift to the gears. I have to turn it off, and then put it in gear. I can shift after that, if I’m careful.

I don’t know if I’ll put a new clutch in or have someone else do it. But it’s getting to the point that something will need doing.