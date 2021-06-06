COLUMN: Being careful in and out of the yard

I spent the last week mining until everything got too wet.
My little tractor has been digging into finished piles of compost and taking the rich, dark soil to the gardens, one scoop at a time. I dump the bucket and then use it to spread as if I’m putting peanut butter onto bread.
The gardens in front are too small to use the manure spreader, so I’ve either been using the tractor or a wheelbarrow to carry the stuff to the gardens.
Whichever method, the chickens follow to scratch up all the earthworms and whatever else comes along with the new topsoil.
Soon after, the robins join the party.
The ducks have always preferred to stay at the recently open sections of the compost piles and collect their feast there.
When I till or plow everything in, a small hawk will often sit on a nearby perch, keeping an eye for any little rodents or snakes that are suddenly exposed.
I have to be very careful with the tractor while I’m doing the tilling and moving, because the poultry, and the goats for that matter, have total confidence in my ability to avoid them.
They will just stand in front of me until I beep the horn at them. Then they reluctantly move.
I always drive around the yard using the creeper gear.
Even if I’m working with a garden fork I have to be careful. There is always one friendly chicken who is right underfoot, waiting for me to turn something up.
The long garden in front is all planted. The shorter one on the other side I’m almost done with.
I’ll fence the shorter garden in once I’ve finished totally preparing it. The long garden is fenced. It’s amazing how some of the chickens, notably Elliot, Cookie and Brownie, can get into a garden no matter how it’s fenced.
They usually only go in when I’m around so that they can be ordered out.
The chickens and the ducks can be semi-maddening, but they are experts in pest control.
We have no worries about picking up ticks in the yard. Apparently the goats don’t have to worry either. I very seldom find a tick on one of them.
The goats are my positive emission mowing machines. I post them here and there around the yard, and they keep it mowed while adding their emissions.
When we leave the scratching range of the chickens we do pick up ticks, for example, when we walk the dog. Tick-borne illness has becoming a big problem up here in the past 20 years.
We first had to get used to the idea of Lyme disease and now other tick-borne illnesses are coming in, like anaplasmosis. Maggie and our neighbor Harry both got pretty sick from that last year.
My friend Bill Merchant is in the hospital right now with a suspected case of a tick-borne illness.
We all have to be pretty careful these days after we spend time outdoors.
Well, I guess I’m not the only one mining around the yards, the poultry are, too, as they dig and scratch all the bugs, worms, ticks and whatever else turns up around here.
Forrest Hartley lives in Hadley, N.Y. Leave a message at new_americangothic@yahoo.com.