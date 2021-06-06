COLUMN: Being careful in and out of the yard

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Even if I’m working with a garden fork I have to be careful. There is always one friendly chicken who is right underfoot, waiting for me to turn something up.

The long garden in front is all planted. The shorter one on the other side I’m almost done with.

I’ll fence the shorter garden in once I’ve finished totally preparing it. The long garden is fenced. It’s amazing how some of the chickens, notably Elliot, Cookie and Brownie, can get into a garden no matter how it’s fenced.

They usually only go in when I’m around so that they can be ordered out.

The chickens and the ducks can be semi-maddening, but they are experts in pest control.

We have no worries about picking up ticks in the yard. Apparently the goats don’t have to worry either. I very seldom find a tick on one of them.

The goats are my positive emission mowing machines. I post them here and there around the yard, and they keep it mowed while adding their emissions.

When we leave the scratching range of the chickens we do pick up ticks, for example, when we walk the dog. Tick-borne illness has becoming a big problem up here in the past 20 years.