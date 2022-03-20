COLUMN: Befuddled by a third grade teacher

Third grade, all those many years ago in south Florida, was not my best year. For one thing, my teacher Mrs. Warren was unhinged. Toward the end of the year she was removed from the classroom never to return again.

On a daily basis she would yell and scream at her students, including me, chase children around, hit us with rulers, give instructions that contradicted those given in our workbooks or on our handouts, and send students to sit on the stool in the corner facing the wall while branding them dunces.

I would report these things to my parents, but in the early '60s parents just assumed their children exaggerated things or lied, and we were told to obey the teacher.

Well, I can tell you that whole year befuddled me. I was thrown into a crazy world that was housed in an old wooden portable building with an excellent knot in the floor under my desk. I could spend hours looking at the dirt below the floor. When I did look up, I could look at the flies buzzing around and chasing each other.

My father, who was a teacher at the high school, told me at the time our school district was ranked one of the poorest in the nation. That made sense to me, even though I knew I was a dunce.

Anyway, one day when I was supposed to color the cow purple and the horse blue and the duck red on my homework sheet, I asked my dad to read the tiny little teacher’s instructions on the bottom of the worksheet, because I was befuddled by my teacher’s instruction, just as I was every day in third grade.

When I brought in the worksheet on which I followed the tiny instructions, Mrs. Warren lit into me screaming and nearly foaming at the mouth that I had not followed her instructions. I kind of put the rest out of my mind.

At that point I decided I hated school and, since I had no idea what was going on anyway, I just paid attention to chorus and P.E., which included the long jump and square dancing, both of which I enjoyed.

After that I would give various reasons why I had not done my hand-out homework sheets, one being that the rabbit ate my homework. “I was outside working on it while my mother was hanging the laundry and the rabbit, who was on a leash, came over to me and while I was helping my mother, it ate my whole worksheet.”

I think that year I went into great detail about how the turtle ate my homework, how my homework was blown on to the turkey farm, how it was accidentally burned, blew out the window, fell into the washing machine and so on. My excuses could go into great detail.

This is when I started to befuddle Mrs. Warren, and she started leaving me be to look down my knot hole and teach myself about the intelligence of flies in congregation. I had developed quite a theory about how separate individuals of like insects, though useless by themselves, together constituted an intelligence.

All that being said, it was actually a shock to me, these many years later, when the baby goats I was bottle-feeding in the house because of a blizzard, actually ate some papers I had signed confirming I would be an election inspector for the upcoming school budget vote.

I had to call the school to admit, “The goats ate my homework.” I think, even Mrs. Warren would have been surprised by that one.

Forrest Hartley lives a quirky existence in Hadley, N.Y. Leave a message at new_americangothic@yahoo.com.

