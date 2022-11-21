COLUMN: Avoiding the holiday crush

This morning my fall decorations had been eaten, mostly.

They were intact the night before when I drove in, after hours of “processing” turkeys in Wilton. Standing on the edge of the driveway was a white tail doe looking at me, surprisingly enough, sheepishly.

She slowly turned and slunk across the road. Not with fear, but more or less guilt.

I checked: the two big orange pumpkins, a medium white pumpkin and bundled corn stalks, all fine. But all, I know, are very tasty if you are a white tail.

The next morning, they were half devoured. Because of the recent snow it was somewhat easy to identify the culprits, Miss Deer and a few of her family.

Even some of the covered pie pumpkins on a nearby bench had been vandalized by the same band of hooligans.

I had turned off the electric fences around the gardens a few weeks ago, but it has been mostly the goats who have been cleaning up the few rows of plants that I left, the giant beets, the Brussels sprouts, and chard.

For Thanksgiving I had planned to throw the fall decorations, leftover jack-o’-lanterns and winter squash into one of the gardens I can see from the big living room window. There is no need now.

I guess the pre-Thanksgiving snowfall signaled to the deer family that the time for the harvest festival had arrived, even if I had not, as is the local tradition, properly presented their feast.

It’s as if the guests came over but could wait no longer, and raided the kitchen instead of waiting to be fed.

Up until a few years ago, I would leave 20 or 30 good-sized pumpkins and whatnot in the garden, giving the deer family a Thanksgiving feast and a few weeks of Advent cheer.

To my chagrin, in that final year of the pumpkin pile, the garden suddenly became the region’s premier holiday destination, by word of mouth I guess. After sunset there would be close to 20 deer coming from all directions to have a rowdy time eating frozen pumpkins.

That’s when I decided not to put all of the leftover pumpkins in that spot. I felt it was making our frontage on county Route 7 a hazard.

Now, with the more moderate Thanksgiving dinner, it is just our local deer family again. I don’t have to worry about sightseers stopping on the road to gawk and take pictures in the night, or drivers who are coming at high speeds unaware that cars might be stopped in the road or that seven deer might cross at any time.

I’ve never been comfortable with large crowds, anyway, even when they are gathered for happy holiday festivities. My classical education taught me that moderation in all things is best.

A gluttonous mob of rowdy deer seems to run counter to the small family gatherings that I prefer this time of year. Who wants to sing “Silent Night” with 10 deer in the background, gnawing, snorting and generally carrying on?