COLUMN: As Whitman wrote, 'Sail thy best'

I don’t get it. Perhaps the most successful country in the world, and it seems many who live here hate it.
Throughout history, want-to-be autocrats and oligarchs have killed the messenger for telling the truth and threatening their power with the truth.
That’s what we’re seeing today with attacks on a variety of democratic institutions, including the press, science, the medical community — including the Centers for Disease Control and Protection and the head of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases — civility, and honest attempts to tell the truth.
The first rule of fascism is to control the message. The second is to bully those who do not agree with you. These are not the rules of democracy or of the United States of America as formulated in our Constitution.
I do not want to see our experiment in democracy fail, even if it has not been perfect.
Walt Whitman, one of our great American poets and visionaries wrote, “… sail thy best ship of democracy, of value is thy freight.”
Look it up. Read it.
Sometimes we need the poet to synthesize our thoughts, history, aspirations and ideals.
And, by the way, playing politics is how we run our country. There is nothing wrong with politics.
We share a wide variety of information and opinion, ideally we do not suppress it, and through our institutions, with a little turbulence, we collectively make decisions.
Of course it isn’t perfect. That’s why we keep working on it.
My dad would say, “It’s not perfect, but it works better than anything else.”
None of this will work, however, if we don’t read.
The normal state of affairs in many places 50 years ago was at least two newspapers delivered to homes every day of the work week, plus magazines and other creations of the reporting press.
If you walked through the halls of Congress, you would see your elected officials keeping up with the news by reading a variety of newspapers.
I know this because I had the privilege to do just that as a child.
And, guess what? Civility reigned in those halls. It was the rule that elected officials worked together, no matter their political leanings.
This was a time following the McCarthy era, when perhaps some valuable lessons about the dangers of extremism were taken to heart nationally.
Perhaps this was not the norm through our nation’s history. However, it is the time I learned to admire this country despite its obvious flaws.
I hope we can learn to behave like kind, rational beings again, and work together to keep this ship of democracy sailing for the next 200-some-odd years.
Forrest Hartley lives in Hadley. Leave a message at new_americangothic@yahoo.com
