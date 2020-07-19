COLUMN: As Whitman wrote, 'Sail thy best'

We share a wide variety of information and opinion, ideally we do not suppress it, and through our institutions, with a little turbulence, we collectively make decisions.

Of course it isn’t perfect. That’s why we keep working on it.

My dad would say, “It’s not perfect, but it works better than anything else.”

None of this will work, however, if we don’t read.

The normal state of affairs in many places 50 years ago was at least two newspapers delivered to homes every day of the work week, plus magazines and other creations of the reporting press.

If you walked through the halls of Congress, you would see your elected officials keeping up with the news by reading a variety of newspapers.

I know this because I had the privilege to do just that as a child.

And, guess what? Civility reigned in those halls. It was the rule that elected officials worked together, no matter their political leanings.

This was a time following the McCarthy era, when perhaps some valuable lessons about the dangers of extremism were taken to heart nationally.