COLUMN: As pandemic wears on, attitudes change and new stresses develop

One told of potty-training her 2-year-old during the pandemic and how a work Zoom session captured the 2-year-old pooping on the floor, much to the delight of the Zoom meeting attendees.

Another told of isolating their 5-year-old daughter from any news of the pandemic, which backfired.

But some talked about uplifting family time, dinners at the table, playing games and really trying to savor time together. After the relief of getting both of my kids home safely from Europe as the pandemic raged there, we were doing all this. We played various board games, ate dinner at the table for weeks without missing, had fires by the pool together and really enjoyed each other.

We are still doing some of this, but our attitudes have changed a little, it seems. I want that comradery back and I plan to try to de-grouch myself at home, hoping that will help decrease our recent sniping tendencies.

I’m sharing this not as any plea for help or sympathy, but because I’m sure others can relate to this. Stress loves company, right? I also want to make it clear that any of the stresses above pale in comparison to what thousands are dealing with nationwide with lost loved ones and terrible situations. I’m truly lucky.

And on the bright side, as I was working on this Monday, we learned a week after his surgery that Bear’s ugly tumor isn’t cancerous. It can grow back and we need to watch it, but that was pretty great news in a sea of stress and he’s at my feet in my office as I finish this.

David Blow is a 15-year Media and Communication professor at Castleton University and former reporter and editor at The Post-Star who still contributes freelance work. He can be reached at davent67@gmail.com.

