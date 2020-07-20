COLUMN: As pandemic wears on, attitudes change and new stresses develop
COLUMN: As pandemic wears on, attitudes change and new stresses develop

I’m not sure if it’s because this COVID-19 life is lumbering along with no real end in sight or if it’s life circumstances specific to me, but I’m feeling a little off.

Though I always see myself as the upbeat, chatty, loving-life guy — increasingly in my home I fear I’m seen as grouchy, intolerant and certainly not fun.

My daughters, 23 and 20 years old, respectively, seem farther away from me these days despite our geographic closeness in the same home. We seem to be sniping at each other more — and I hate that.  

But they have struggled with various aspects of the new reality, too, which as any parent knows, adds another layer of stress and worry.

They’ve lost independence, access to friends, work, and both have an uncertain future. One is headed back to UVM in some capacity for her junior year and the other is hoping to return to Spain in September to teach English again.

So, there’s plenty of stress and anxiety in them, which adds to the stress in me.

There is work stress, too, having just learned last week that Castleton University is offering online-only classes this fall. That means working hard to make classes personal and exciting through narrated PowerPoint presentations and some live interaction through a Brady Bunch-esque Zoom grid.

I’ll be up for the challenge and I surely understand the rationale for the decision, but I sure was hoping for a return to the classroom to offer students normalcy.

My almost 80-year-old father is also headed for back surgery Tuesday to relieve sciatica pain so severe and constant that he’s lost 30 pounds and is ready to try anything to alleviate it. There’s fear there, because he’s 80 and has heart problems and I fear for his mental health if it doesn’t work.

Oh, and our 8-year-old dog, Bear, needed a gross-looking tumor removed from his mouth a week ago and I hated the veterinarian’s body language when he saw it before telling me it could be benign or an aggressive form of melanoma.

If there’s one thing we don’t need right now, it’s bad news about the unconditional-love glue of the family.

I recently worked with a former student on a story for Sunday’s Post-Star on the impact of COVID-19 on kids, and learned that there are many. From nightmares and fears of parents dying among the littler kids, to feelings of lost opportunities and isolation for teens into college, kids are struggling with how the life puzzle fits together these days.

But what was also telling in my interviews was how the parents are being forced into parenting overdrive as a result. They are trying to parent while trying to navigate the new work-from-home world and keep the household together. Their independence, even the independence going to the office offered, has been decimated.

One told of potty-training her 2-year-old during the pandemic and how a work Zoom session captured the 2-year-old pooping on the floor, much to the delight of the Zoom meeting attendees.

Another told of isolating their 5-year-old daughter from any news of the pandemic, which backfired.

But some talked about uplifting family time, dinners at the table, playing games and really trying to savor time together. After the relief of getting both of my kids home safely from Europe as the pandemic raged there, we were doing all this. We played various board games, ate dinner at the table for weeks without missing, had fires by the pool together and really enjoyed each other.

We are still doing some of this, but our attitudes have changed a little, it seems. I want that comradery back and I plan to try to de-grouch myself at home, hoping that will help decrease our recent sniping tendencies.

I’m sharing this not as any plea for help or sympathy, but because I’m sure others can relate to this. Stress loves company, right? I also want to make it clear that any of the stresses above pale in comparison to what thousands are dealing with nationwide with lost loved ones and terrible situations. I’m truly lucky.

And on the bright side, as I was working on this Monday, we learned a week after his surgery that Bear’s ugly tumor isn’t cancerous. It can grow back and we need to watch it, but that was pretty great news in a sea of stress and he’s at my feet in my office as I finish this.

David Blow

Blow 

David Blow is a 15-year Media and Communication professor at Castleton University and former reporter and editor at The Post-Star who still contributes freelance work. He can be reached at davent67@gmail.com.

