COLUMN: Another noisy day in the countryside

This morning I said to Maggie, “Let’s move to the city so we can get some peace and quiet.”

All but one of the chickens has taken to roosting in the small hemlock in front of the house for the summer.

About 4 a.m. the roosters start. They crow for about 15 minutes. When they hear the roosters down the street, they call to them for another 5 or 10 minutes.

After that, things quiet down for a while. Then the hens start up with every chicken sound imaginable, clucking, yelling, fussing, chortling, making sounds as if they’re being mishandled. The roosters join in and it becomes actual bedlam until they are all out of the tree.

It’s like a jet engine speaking all the languages of the Tower of Babel at once.

Mia Dog makes a point every morning to go to the window to make sure everything is actually all right out there in the tree.

I finally yell out the window if it goes on too long, “Be quiet!”

Believe it or not, that often works.

It works provided no fox is about, or the itinerant gray cat is not visiting. If they are, Mia Dog is required to take her outside post as guardian. Then she barks her different barks. You can tell what’s out there by her barks: ferocious for the fox, more neighborly for the deer people, and very restrained for the cat.

When her job is done, a group of hens and chickens stand around her while she relaxes on the grass.

Generally Mia’s presence quiets thing down until the rituals of the nest and egg laying begins, at which point a whole new cacophony breaks out.

Someone is in the nest and another wants to be there. Someone just laid an egg and has to announce the miraculous event. A rooster believes he has found a perfect nest for the girls, or he just wants to make a whole lot of noise.

It goes on and on. Then relative quiet reigns for extended periods — unless Eliot Rooster and Tanner Rooster decide to keep tabs on each other by crowing across the yard in turns for 10 minutes straight, which is happening now.

It’s really unbelievable.

When all is finally quiet during the day, and there are times when it is on the chicken front, I get to listen to more distant events. Three different land-clearing projects are happening on the back road, and a constant wood splitting operation nearby, and a constant stream of logging trucks in front.

I know everybody is worried about the economy, but there seem to be at least three houses due to go in on the back road, and a lot of trucking of all kinds on the front. Up and down on the South Shore there are several land-clearing projects for more anticipated houses.

I’m going from living in a sparsely populated area to something starting to resemble a suburb.

There’s still space between the planned and existing homes, but noise fills in the spaces.

I hate to say it, but my chicken cacophony initiates what will surely continue to be another noisy day here in the quiet countryside.

Forrest Hartley lives in noisy Hadley, N.Y. You can leave a message at new_americangothic@yahoo.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0