COLUMN: Animals are up to some mischief

Little Fox came around this morning a little after dawn. She’s been around for a little over a week.

She’s too little to have left her mother, so I’m guessing mom has incurred some unpleasant fate.

Like all young and inexperienced foxes, Little Fox sits at some distance and watches the humans, the chickens, the sleeping dog, and is willing to listen to and regard the language of humans.

This morning she put on a regular show of self-sufficiency, which I was delighted to see. She knew I was watching her and thought that was just fine and went about her business.

I don’t have the heart to shoot her in the butt with one pump of the BB gun. That is something I reserve for the older foxes and coyotes who sneak around to grab our hens. That rude treatment will generally give us three weeks or more free of that particular predator.

The best defense though from that sort of threat is a good dog. Mia Dog loves being the guardian and will bark ominous sounding warnings to the predators. The problem is recently she has taken to deep sleeping despite the din of chickens warning that a fox is about. The chickens might be waking the dead, but they are not waking good old Mia Dog.

For example, when Little Fox walks by the front door, Mia snoozes 30 feet away, lying in her spot by the tool shed.

It is so hard to contemplate that Mia is really starting to show her age.

Anyway, I’m pretty sure I’ll be able to live trap Little Fox and transport her up to one of my wood lots.

I’ve come upon Little Fox not 15 feet from the porch, drinking the cheese whey we put out for the hens. She doesn’t run when I open the door, she just looks up with the innocent eyes of a near baby that knows the world is kind.

This morning I watched her springing into the air and pouncing down on three of the voles that now formerly lived in one of the small goat paddocks.

And I’ve seen her working in the compost heaps for voles and other assorted dug up goodies.

I have to go get a bigger trap than the one I use for woodchucks.

I admit I love to watch all of the wild creatures of this place, but I can’t let them eat my gardens or my chickens.

I must say Little Fox was not the only one busy around the place in the last twelve hours. The little rabbit and the deer decided to nibble and trim our string beans last night.

One went under the electric fence, the other went over the top. That was the deer’s first incursion into the garden in several weeks. The last time she was in I gave her a stern talking to.

I guess the beans were more important to her than obeying the rules. She very well could have a BB bounce off her butt if she’s not more careful.

Miss Deer again has reinforced my admittedly not-scientific theory that deer are walking vegetables. Folks say “You are what you eat” after all.

That means so far Little Fox is not a chicken. She’s a delight to watch, but soon she will have to be relocated for the good of us all.