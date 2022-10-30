COLUMN: Alone at home, looking for the water pitcher

Maggie’s gone to her sister’s for a few days. That leaves me to my own devices in the house.

Meaning I have to feed myself, and make some effort at keeping things clean and orderly.

I like to sweep and use brushes, so that part’s all right. I mean, it’s not scrubbing the floors, but when I track in dirt because I forgot to take off my shoes, at least I can backtrack and sweep up the trail I just left.

I can also make breakfast, lunch and dinner.

I use the cast iron frying pan and say things like, “let’s see, here is a leek.” In the fridge I find some butter. I cut up the leek into very thin slices and put them on a medium/low temp on top of the stove with a chunk of butter, and start scrambling some eggs, adding some cheese that Maggie made, and then salt and pepper.

Another thing I like to do is sharpen all the blades.

Anyway, pretty soon: breakfast with coffee and a big glass of water.

Then for the rest of the day and the next morning, I can’t find the water pitcher. Eventually it does turn up. It’s in the fridge. When I lived in Florida the water pitcher was always in the fridge.

Here in this North Country, we keep the pitcher on the counter next to the coffee things and add ice if needed. That way we have more space in the fridge. We’ve only done it that way for 40 years.

We have a lot of cheese and eggs. We need fridge space.

Along comes lunch time. “Oh, look, a piece of cheese that Maggie made, some cottage cheese and look, a leek.”

I slice that up mix it in the cottage cheese, and add salt and pepper.

Perfect with a big glass of water.

“Oops. I better sweep the floor, and the counter. Dang, I lost the water pitcher, again.”

Later, I find it in the cupboard with the drinking glasses.

For the next few hours I stack some wood, attend to the goats, chickens, ducks, dog and who knows what else. Just whatever calls.

When I come in, I forget about my shoes and track dirt all over the downstairs.

I figure I better sweep.

While I’m sweeping, I notice a few leeks in a basket. I slice one up, put it in the pan with a chunk of butter, salt and pepper on a low heat with the lid on. Shortly, I put in a few pieces of chicken add salt and pepper and let the whole kind of stew slowly on top of the stove, with the lid on, of course.

Then, I go out and do chores.

I come back in briefly to turn off the stove, but forget to take off my shoes.

I do a quick sweep up, and whisk off the counter next to the stove. When I go to pour water in the dog dish, I’ve lost the water pitcher, so I fill the dish from the sink.

The big rule for everyone human or otherwise is, “Plenty of fresh, clean water.”

I spilled a lot of water across the kitchen, so I use one of the dairy towels to clean up. Luckily, I already swept.

Now, the water pitcher is “God knows where.”

I’m sure Maggie will find it when she finally comes home.