COLUMN: A virtual 'blast': An attentive middle school class grills the professor

A month or so ago, I was asked to speak via Zoom to English students at Proctor High School in Vermont, where I graduated from in 1985.

There were some interesting questions, but most didn’t seem interested or didn’t dare ask questions because it wasn’t cool or whatever.

Fast forward to Thursday, and I found myself looking at a screen seeing about 40 Oliver Winch Middle School sixth graders in South Glens Falls, from Mary Harrison’s and Bob Bishop’s class.

They’re working on a project where they have to interview a senior citizen and basically get their life stories, and Harrison thought it might be nice for them to hear from a journalist who loves doing the same thing.

I gave them some tips, like to use their phones to record it; to write HOW their subjects speak in addition to the words they say and to jot down observations about appearance and mannerisms.

I also said to ask open-ended questions that can’t be answered with yes or no, and to not write chronologically — which apparently went against the assignment a little.

Then it was time for questions.