COLUMN: A virtual 'blast': An attentive middle school class grills the professor

A month or so ago, I was asked to speak via Zoom to English students at Proctor High School in Vermont, where I graduated from in 1985.
There were some interesting questions, but most didn’t seem interested or didn’t dare ask questions because it wasn’t cool or whatever.
Fast forward to Thursday, and I found myself looking at a screen seeing about 40 Oliver Winch Middle School sixth graders in South Glens Falls, from Mary Harrison’s and Bob Bishop’s class.
They’re working on a project where they have to interview a senior citizen and basically get their life stories, and Harrison thought it might be nice for them to hear from a journalist who loves doing the same thing.
I gave them some tips, like to use their phones to record it; to write HOW their subjects speak in addition to the words they say and to jot down observations about appearance and mannerisms.
I also said to ask open-ended questions that can’t be answered with yes or no, and to not write chronologically — which apparently went against the assignment a little.
Then it was time for questions.
Unlike most of the older students at my alma mater, these kids were really interested, asking me a variety of personal and professional questions, like when I knew I wanted to write and what books I read as a kid — and now.
One answer I gave, that I loved reading "Guinness World Records," prompted one like-minded student to grab several copies and hold them up to the camera so I could see he likes them too.
One student asked me rapid-fire questions — starting it by telling me she had five questions. I loved that. She just might be the journalist in the class.
I’m friends with Harrison and Bishop, who were also on the chat.
This year they are teaching virtually only, for students whose families didn’t want them to be in-person.
I’ve heard Bishop talk about how well they work together and how they try to start each day with almost a variety show concept with games and prizes and funny video clips and brain teasers.
He said students have been great about attendance, which, during a pandemic, tells me they are doing something right and making a difference.
It’s neat to see teachers making that extra effort to try to give them as normal an experience as possible — whatever that even is these days.
And I had a blast with these kids!
They were attentive, interested and I loved how they used the chat feature throughout class to throw out comments, one-liners and observations.
Oh yeah, and Harrison ended the session with a “Whoop Off” where students were encouraged to yell “WHOOP” and were judged on a variety of categories including volume and duration, among others. The inspiration was the book, "Red Fern," by Wilson Rawls.
She donned a cowboy hat and the whooping commenced.
Before signing off, the students thanked me for my appearance.
With this, I’m thanking them.
Thanking them for their interest in a middle-aged journalist/professor who still loves hearing and telling stories and inspiring others to do it too.
I hope I get to read some of their work when they’re done.
David Blow is a freelance journalist and professor of Media and Communication at Castleton University. He may be reached at davent67@gmail.com