COLUMN: A tale of two daughters

Isn’t it odd how kids in the same family with the same parents can be so totally different?

You may recall a story from three years ago detailing a 22-day trip across the country with my oldest daughter, Kirsti, after her graduation from the University of Vermont.

We traversed the country from New York to Dallas to northern California, with her playing gigs along the way.

Twenty-two days on the road — and we literally got testy with each other for maybe 30 minutes total!

Three years later, it was Sarah’s turn to graduate from UVM and plan out a celebratory graduation trip.

But the thought of a 22-day road trip to her is torturous — I think with anyone — including me.

She despises road trips. Always has.

As a kid, she’d ask if we were “almost there” literally 1,000 feet from our home.

For her trip, she wanted a plane ride and someplace “tropical.”

I searched around and initially suggested beaches in some southern United States, primarily because of fear of COVID travel outside the country.

She countered with Costa Rica.

We landed on Nassau in the Bahamas.

And as it turns out, we were able to include another local dad-grad combo, Bob and Hannah Bishop, to the itinerary. I’ve been friends with Bob since the girls played lacrosse together a decade ago and we previously had a blast on a father-daughter cruise together.

So on May 16, we all rose at 2:30 a.m., boarded a plane around 6 and were in the Bahamas around noon.

We booked an Airbnb on the water, which we were told days later from our taxi driver that the Beatles stayed there when they filmed “Help” in Nassau in 1965. (Maybe that explains the Beatles pics on the bookshelf!)

It was a glorious place, but one you could tell had an even more glorious past, with huge, tiered outdoor sitting areas overlooking the aquamarine ocean and another area off the concrete pool.

We did a little sightseeing, but honestly we mostly floated in the water, caught some rays, hung by the pool — and repeated.

For five days.

We would do dinner out and check out local markets and hot spots like the “Fish Fry” area, where the girls sang karaoke and we ate conch (pronounced “conk” Bob) in a variety of ways. I like seafood, but I agree with Bob when he basically said he’ll never eat the rubbery, monster-shell dweller again.

We hit the Baha Mar Casino on the last night for a great meal, some cool live music and a little gambling that saw almost everybody win a little something.

It was very different than Kirsti’s 22-day trip with eight-hour driving days and endless dashboard conversations, but there were tons of dad-daughter bonding moments on this trip.

We’d float with cocktails on tubes and rafts up and down the coastline, looking at well-manicured, multimillion dollar homes and ponder why some were run-down and abandoned. We’d float the other way and gawk at the Sandals resort guests who were penned in with those white buoys and ropes, as they gawked at us.

There was also the 40-minute team effort to bust open a recently fallen coconut with basically kitchen knives. Sarah immortalized it in a TikTok video.

We did movie night — twice — sprawled out in the expansive living room, a mellow way to end days in the sun.

But an epic moment for me on this trip had nothing to do with surf or conch or karaoke.

It was when Sarah signed and sent the paperwork to start her communications career with Tata Harper, an international skin-care company based in Shelburne, Vermont.

When she hit send, she beamed — and Hannah, unbeknownst to Sarah, captured it on video. I was so proud and shot pics on my phone.

Since the trip across country with Kirsti, she has moved to Spain, where she’s using her minor in Spanish to teach English and is playing some gigs on the side. She’s also traveling — a lot — and really ringing out everything life has to offer. She’s more a free spirit with a need for adventure and not really concerned about labels and societal norms. She’s also coming home this summer to get married!

Sarah, conversely was firing out resumes for weeks before graduation and had career options.

She told me that months ago she started making daily “manifestations,” basically convincing herself of how things would play out after graduation.

And that’s what’s happening.

She has since started that job and is so excited to be sitting in on meetings where internationally known magazines like Vogue are discussed routinely and they are plying her with samples to try.

Whereas “Shallow” was kind of the trip song for the excursion with Kirsti (it was hot at the time, don't judge!), Sarah and I found a cool reggae/rap tune called “I’m Still in Love with You” found off a tropical mix channel on Spotify. We both have it saved now.

So I return to my point about two kids — two daughters — coming from the same environment and being so totally different.

And isn’t that great?

I feel really lucky.

David Blow is a freelance journalist and professor of Media and Communication at Castleton University. He may be reached at davent67@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0