COLUMN: A 'slog-along human' is aided by elves

Thursday, the weather service issued frost and freeze warnings. In the afternoon Maggie sprang into action and picked and picked and picked.

I was stacking wood for hours and was hidden from her furious activity by a shed.

In the evening, after all the critters were safely tucked into their beds, I went into the house, now a produce warehouse, and marveled.

Twenty or 30 pie pumpkins, winter squashes in bushels, green beans, summer squash, leeks, herbs enough to make a hedge. It just went on and on.

She made an egg bake with tomatoes, herbs, winter greens, two kinds of goat cheese, everything. We pushed vegetables out of the way and sat down to dinner.

I had an MRI earlier in the day to see what I did to my lower back a year and a half ago.

That’s how long I’ve waited for approval from the insurance company. I think maybe there was an oversight by the doctor’s office, but I don’t know. Or maybe that’s how long it takes now.

I have had constant pain that whole time. I’ve worked through it all right, but it has not been a welcome companion. It tires me out.

I fell asleep in my chair shortly after dinner. I don’t really remember going up to bed.

In the morning when I finally woke up, I came downstairs and all those vegetables, except the sugar pumpkins, had vanished.

I know Maggie said she was going to make some deliveries in the morning, but I can’t imagine those deliveries made much of a dent in our new produce warehouse stock.

I’ll bet after I was sound asleep she was busy putting up food. I haven’t gone to the basement to see if the freezer is full, but I’ll bet it is.

It’s probably a good thing that I was out of her way. She moves around so fast when she’s handling food that she becomes a blur and sometimes disappears from human sight altogether.

I actually have no idea how many hundreds of times I’ve been talking to her and turned away for a few seconds, turned around and she was gone.

“Where’d you go?!”

“I’m down in the basement,” or “I’m out in the garden,” or “I’m chopping things outside on the bench.”

I look out in the garden and she’s picking squashes. I close a chicken door, she’s gone. She’s completely across the yard in the corn patch.

My head starts to spin when she’s in this mode. Right after, I’m likely to walk upstairs and she’ll be talking to the tiny ballerina child on Zoom while knitting a new pair of socks.

“How? How, did you get past me?”

My wife and my children, one rooster, a few of our goats, barn cats, yard bunnies and dogs all seem to be from the elfin realm. How this happened I can’t say.

I don’t think I have a drop of elfin. All I have is slog-along human in me, with a touch of constant exhaustion.

They say opposites attract.

I don’t know about that. But, I sure wonder what happened to all that produce.