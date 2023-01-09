COLUMN: A New Year to farm

The winter hiatus has ended. That happened when Melon Goat had two kids, Merry and Pip.

Melon, let’s say, is very sweet. So it took her a while to understand that her kids needed to be nursed even though this isn’t her first time as a mother.

We had to bottle feed both babies through two nights. Finally, we got Melon on the milking stand, and she stayed still so the babies could nurse.

The problem is she will now only nurse Merry, unless she is on the stand. Pip, a little red billy, gets fed with the bottle several times a day and then goes back out with his mother and brother.

They are staying on the front porch at the moment, not exactly convenient when taking out Mia Dog, or for trying to keep your shoes clean. Melon threatens to butt Mia whenever she goes out the door.

Mia Dog hates being butted. Her eyes turn red and she contemplates retaliation until her blood stops boiling. She’s being a good dog, though, and holding back her worst instincts.

I’m not going to push it, though. It took her years to get the priorities of the business straight in her mind.

Some of the goats are not threatening to Mia, and she is not threatening to them. Honeydew, Moon and Hazel all grew up with her as their protector, because for one reason or another they had to be cared for or bottle fed in the house.

Among the older goats, word is that Mia is a dangerous, unpredictable cur, who is likely to bite given the least provocation. They even look askance at the good relations Honeydew, Moon and Hazel have with such a beast.

This week has been pretty wet, but when it starts to dry up some I will reintroduce Melon and her new kids to the tribe.

By then there will probably be some more new kids born to the more sensible nannies, who will not have to be taught to nurse or have to hide inside because of the constant misty, moisty weather.

Despite the warmer weather, parts of the walkways and driveway around the place are still ice.

I have covered all of that with road hay, hay that’s not really great for feeding but provides footing rather than slipping as we move around taking care of things.

It looks frightful, but it serves its purpose. Even the ducks and chickens like it.

Loggers used to put road hay down on their pathways during icy times so that sleds, shod animals and loggers could get around safely, despite the hob nails, without sliding in unpredictable ways.

On uneven ice I would rather work my pulling oxen on a road that’s been hayed any day, no matter how good their shoes or how sharp the sled’s runners.

If it’s too cold and the ice too hard, the hay doesn’t work so well because it’s not cemented into the ice. But in this transitional-type stuff, it’s just the ticket.

Cleaning it up takes a while, but not too long. Then it’s thrown on the compost heap along with all of the other litter.

Now with the baby goats arriving, several more layers of complexity are added to our daily lives, including milking, and free time is starting to be at a premium.

I guess you could say for this year, farming season has begun.