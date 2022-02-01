COLUMN: A new calendar and new hopes

Until Friday morning, the New York City calendar in my office at Castleton University was stuck on March 2020 — the month that life as we knew it changed forever.

Despite us teaching in-person again last semester after a year of online-only classes, I kept it up there on the wall.

It was almost symbolic — and so was the picture.

March 2020 was when we got scared. It was when we started becoming a masked nation, afraid to breathe the air and touch surfaces of anything.

It was also the month I was supposed to take students to New York City for an annual journalism conference.

March 11 was scarier for me than most.

I had driven a school van home to Queensbury, and the next morning, nine students were driving to my home and we were headed to New York City to attend the conference — just like I had with students for more than a decade.

It was a perk for working hard: two nights in the city for both learning at the conference and fun.

But I was petrified.

New York seemed to be the epicenter of COVID-19 at the time — but the conference was still going to be held and I wasn’t going to be the one to crush the students and cancel it.

These weren’t ordinary students.

They were overachievers who worked so hard to put out six editions of the eight-page Castleton Spartan student newspaper out throughout the semester.

They EARNED this trip!

Later Wednesday evening, as I sweated out the trip we were about to take in mere hours, the president of the university sent out an email canceling all trips and saying all study abroad students were coming home.

I was relieved.

So relieved.

The decision to kill the trip was one I agreed with, and most of the students did, too, and it was made by someone else. I wasn’t going to kill the trip. I couldn’t do that to them.

As it turns out, the conference got cut short — and there were positive cases stemming from it.

I’m so thankful for the president’s decision because I did not want to be the one to bring COVID-19 to the CU campus.

The picture for the month of March 2020 interestingly is an aerial shot of lower Manhattan. Also symbolic, I’d say.

But now, as of 8:30 a.m. Friday morning, Jan. 28, 2022, it has been covered up by a snowy picture of Southards Pond on Long Island.

I didn’t throw the old calendar away, though.

The March 2020 page is still under the new calendar, both held up by a pushpin.

But I’m ready to not look at it anymore.

I’m ready to move forward — and in a week or so I’m signing us up to go to that College Media Association journalism conference in March at the Marriott Marquis, and some of those students who lost that opportunity two years ago will be going with me.

David Blow is a freelance journalist and professor of media and communication at Castleton University. He may be reached at davent67@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0