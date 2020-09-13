COLUMN: A mistake near the corn pile

A pile of corn stalks and other garden plants arrived, as it often does each year in September, courtesy of Mike Woodcock and friends from Corinth. The annual bonanza from Mike’s finished garden started coming years ago, for the oxen.

Despite being a full pick-up load, Marty and Peanut Ox would clear the whole thing up in two or three days.

Now, it is shared between the goats and the chickens for about a week with the remainder being delivered to one of the compost heaps.

I carry some of the stalks to the goat yard, but for the most part I peg one or two goats around it at a time, and let them work on it.

Last week it was Moon and Gilly Goat’s turn. After milking, I put them there, as the chickens helped work through the forage.

I also put Mia Dog out near Moon Goat, because they are friends for the most part. It is true that one sad day a few years ago Mia bit Moon’s ear during an argument and Moon didn’t want to hang out with Mia for several months.

They were estranged, but no longer. Now all is well, except for with Gilly Goat who considers Mia to be a foolish and stupid dog.

I believe those are her words.