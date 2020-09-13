COLUMN: A mistake near the corn pile

A pile of corn stalks and other garden plants arrived, as it often does each year in September, courtesy of Mike Woodcock and friends from Corinth. The annual bonanza from Mike’s finished garden started coming years ago, for the oxen.
Despite being a full pick-up load, Marty and Peanut Ox would clear the whole thing up in two or three days.
Now, it is shared between the goats and the chickens for about a week with the remainder being delivered to one of the compost heaps.
I carry some of the stalks to the goat yard, but for the most part I peg one or two goats around it at a time, and let them work on it.
Last week it was Moon and Gilly Goat’s turn. After milking, I put them there, as the chickens helped work through the forage.
I also put Mia Dog out near Moon Goat, because they are friends for the most part. It is true that one sad day a few years ago Mia bit Moon’s ear during an argument and Moon didn’t want to hang out with Mia for several months.
They were estranged, but no longer. Now all is well, except for with Gilly Goat who considers Mia to be a foolish and stupid dog.
I believe those are her words.
Gilly, though not skilled in human language, does make her opinions quite clear with her formidable horns, which Mia knows are best avoided. There will be no reconciliation between those two.
Proving Gilly’s point — even though I had provided Mia Dog with a bowl of fresh clean water and a dish of dog food — Mia seemed to be grazing along with Moon Goat.
Then I realized what she was grazing.
“Don’t eat chicken poop!” I yelled.
But, too late. I think she might have been working on this questionable venture for almost five minutes.
Gilly Goat looked on with total disdain. I could hear her thinking at me, “I told you so!”
Gilly is in charge. She is the oldest goat. Even though she is first in milking order, she is so privileged that sometimes she will decide to wait until later to be milked and will wander freely around the yard acting very much in charge of all the animals.
She will bump ducks and chickens, lean her head over the fence to nibble corn, and walk precariously close to gardens, perhaps picking a delicious looking flower as she does so.
She is in many ways, kind of like my bossy older sister, right about her opinions.
So, the next morning I did not tell Gilly about how in the middle of the night Mia got off her dog bed and puked on the hardwood floor, which meant I had to get up and clean.
Of course Gilly noticed that we came out at 2 in the morning, but I’m not going to tell her why.
When we came back in, Mia went upstairs. At that point for unknown reasons my blood sugar dropped, so I stayed up eating ice cream so I wouldn’t lapse into a coma.
When I finally felt better around 3 o’clock, I went upstairs to a scene that I will let you imagine. It took me until almost 4 o’clock to get that cleaned up. I would describe it as full-grade-school-janitorial-after-a-horrible-lunchroom incident.
And when I took Mia back out that early morning, Gilly was out at the fence watching us.
Embarrassing.
I could hear her thinking at me, “That dog is not very bright.”
I guess she might be right.
But it is my fault for putting her near Mike’s corn stalks in the first place.
Hopefully next year I won’t make the same mistake.
Forrest Hartley is suffering cabin fever in Hadley, and fall hasn’t even started, yet. Leave a message at new_americangothic@yahoo.com.
