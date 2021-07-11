COLUMN: A few words about goat management

I spent a lot of time putting fence posts into the ground last week with my human-powered T-post driver. I installed some wooden posts with the help of my human-powered post hole digger.

I cut goat fencing into manageable sections, up to 40 feet long, dragged them around, connected them to the posts and slowly stretched them.

After expanding one side of the goat yard, I placed insulator caps and wire on top of the posts, removed a section of the old yard fencing and let the goats look around.

The babies were most interested. The older goats acted like it was no big deal until later, when they pressed against the new fence, using it as a brush and back-scratcher and testing it for flaws.

“Oh, good grief!”

The changes to their fence had become a necessity, because Fireball, Melissa, Luna and Midnight Goat were making a habit of jumping out every morning.

They weren’t doing any more mischief than pushing on the feed cans before they were tethered out for the day. Still, you want to be able to keep goats inside a yard if you need to. A lot of chaos can result in a very little time with goats wandering around if you are busy changing oil on a tractor or up on a ladder trying to fix the chimney or, worse, not paying attention.