COLUMN: A few words about goat management

I spent a lot of time putting fence posts into the ground last week with my human-powered T-post driver. I installed some wooden posts with the help of my human-powered post hole digger.
I cut goat fencing into manageable sections, up to 40 feet long, dragged them around, connected them to the posts and slowly stretched them.
After expanding one side of the goat yard, I placed insulator caps and wire on top of the posts, removed a section of the old yard fencing and let the goats look around.
The babies were most interested. The older goats acted like it was no big deal until later, when they pressed against the new fence, using it as a brush and back-scratcher and testing it for flaws.
“Oh, good grief!”
The changes to their fence had become a necessity, because Fireball, Melissa, Luna and Midnight Goat were making a habit of jumping out every morning.
They weren’t doing any more mischief than pushing on the feed cans before they were tethered out for the day. Still, you want to be able to keep goats inside a yard if you need to. A lot of chaos can result in a very little time with goats wandering around if you are busy changing oil on a tractor or up on a ladder trying to fix the chimney or, worse, not paying attention.
There was also the issue of Miss Deer. She has shown us that it was time to put an electric wire around the gardens.
During the day she stands near the goat yard and grazes just outside while the goats watch her in awe.
Sometimes in the morning I notice, due to fresh deer tracks and a nibble here and another there, that small incursions have been made into the gardens during the night.
When I went out to get supplies for the goat fencing, I also picked up insulators for the garden fencing.
All looked good, until a few days into the new fencing when baby Eve Goat made her way out of the yard through a small gap in the gate. That’s OK, she just wanders around visiting landmarks like the hay shed, the front door, the dog.
The problem this time was that she had grown so big she could not get back through the gate.
I was busy cleaning the scratch feed can. There was no scratch or corn nearby. The goats will almost always run for corn.
All of a sudden, little Eve became horribly distressed and started screaming for her mother as she ran back and forth along the fence on the garden side of the goat yard.
All of the other goats, in sympathy, started blatting and crying in return, “THE BABY! THE POOR BABY!”
They all leaned on the fence, 15 of them. Melissa Goat jumped over my brand-new masterpiece. At a seam between two sections, the fence gave way as all 15 goats — mother, aunties and cousins — pushed in an effort to save the “POOR BABY!”
Before I knew, there was a garden full of goats, trampling, especially the sweet corn, nibbling and freaking me out.
I ran in with a switch, like a berserker charging an enemy line, issuing some rather salty language.
The market garden was mostly saved. At the sight and sound of my charge the goats bugged out, jumping fences, running through fences and getting as far from me as they thought advisable.
Interestingly, they didn’t cross property lines. But Maggie’s front flower garden was consumed before I could get the tribe under control.
Days of work had actually made the fence situation worse.
Baby Eve Goat had to sit on my lap for almost an hour to calm down after my horrible charge. The result: She now has a big-girl collar and can be caught and returned to the yard when she gets out.
And the installation of electric wire seems to have created a least some sense of respect for the new fence section.
But still, this week, I am back to the drawing board.
Forrest Hartley lives on the edge in Hadley, N.Y. Leave a message at new_americangothic@yahoo.com.