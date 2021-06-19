COLUMN: A Father’s Day promise to a broken dad

He talks to me about “not making it out of here,” though we assure him he will.

He reminisces about lost brothers and sisters, and his long-deceased mom and dad.

This powerful, proud man with lumberjack hands and a work ethic I’m proud to have had instilled in me, has been reduced to a bed for over a month.

He talks about never having been in a bed that long, almost with shame. He talks about all the work he’s not doing.

When I visited on Thursday, he was like a caged rat, venting about getting home and how he’s sure he can navigate the house with a walker or wheelchair. He wants out and we feel guilty that he’s there, yet fearful of his exit.

My dad doesn’t really have hobbies, doesn’t read and doesn’t love TV, so he either sits in the recliner or lies in bed festering and dwelling about his diminished state and certain demise.

I bring him coffee and doughnuts and candy because he doesn’t love the facility’s food and he’s losing weight. I show him pictures of projects I’m doing and of my manicured property because they make him happy and proud and are such a contrast to my uncaring youth.