COLUMN: A chainsaw, a tractor and a better back

On Friday before the big rain, I figured I could get some work done that I’ve been putting off for the last year or so.

I hurt my lower back over a year and a half ago. It took forever but I finally got an MRI and visit with a neurosurgeon. He basically gave my back a break from the blame game. Despite some bulging disks and a little narrowing, he said my spine was in good shape for a 65-year-old, especially one who does the kind of work I do.

He also said, “If a farmer complains about pain, he’s in pain.”

It’s like our daughter Margot says, “If a professional ballerina says her pain is a 2, the doctor will tell her your pain is an 8.”

It’s the constant physical stress, repetition and attempt to improve. It is the nature of a profession that almost demands you not take time off to recover.

In my case, the goats must be fed. There is nearly constant feeding, maintenance, handling animals and materials, and so on.

So, I made a decision to find out, if I was not always working my body as much, would I start to recover?

The only way I could figure to achieve the goal of not bending, lifting, yanking on starter ropes and such was to buy an electric chainsaw and a tractor that wasn’t as old and frail as I am heading for.

The electric chainsaw is great. I often have to cut a limb, rough-cut a board, or get a fallen tree out of my way. Everyday stuff that is sporadic.

If I need to I can run a saw for a long time, for example cutting rounds from a few trees to split. I can stand pulling the starter cord the 10 times it often takes to get a gas-power saw going. My back really starts to hurt if I do that several times a day.

With the tractor, I purchased a grapple and a loader bucket. With it I can pick up whole logs, avoiding the cant hook, the timber jack, crouching down to saw, and bending to lift the rounds up. I put a wheelbarrow under the log I’m cutting and let the pieces fall into it.

I can also easily pull the remains of gardens up in a few passes using the grapple rake. Also, I can take loads of feed and fodder to the goats or poultry without trying to be Hercules.

I feel sorry about it, because it takes me a little further away from my grand experiment, of being Forrest Hardway trying to be somewhat self-sufficient.

On the other hand, it allows me to continue doing what I enjoy without being in constant pain.

As my back pain subsides, I am returning to a place where I can feel happy and positive a lot of the time.

It took a visit to a doctor to at least realize I have been in some pain for some time. That is not a good thing to do to yourself if you can avoid it or improve your situation.

I really think that being in pain for so long was leading me to depression and questioning my life choices.

I guess the moral of the story is, “sometimes you have to make a few changes, even if they are hard, to keep yourself not only physically happy, but mentally happy as well. And that even though they are obviously necessary sometimes you need a little outside help to break out of repetitive damaging cycles.”