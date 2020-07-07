Boos and bravos
Congratulations to Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore for treating the COVID-19 pandemic with the seriousness it deserves. Moore has been outspoken about the responsibility of individuals and businesses to follow safety and hygiene rules that help prevent transmission of the virus. Most recently, he called out large stores, including the two local Walmart stores, Lowe’s and Home Depot, for not enforcing state rules requiring that employees and customers wear face masks. In some places, stores are posting employees near their store entrances, handing out masks to customers who don’t have one and turning away those who refuse to put one on. That should be happening everywhere. Stores can require that employees wear masks and they can refuse to allow customers in who won’t wear one. Stores require all sorts of things of customers. You must be fully dressed to enter a store. You can’t bring your dog in. You can’t walk around the store while drinking a bottle of gin. You can’t walk around the store screaming vulgar words. It should not be considered a big deal to require a bare minimum of preventive gear during a pandemic that has already killed tens of thousands of people and compromised the health of many thousands more.

Boos to all of those who make the argument that requirements for wearing masks and taking other steps to stop the spread of COVID-19, like avoiding large gatherings, infringe on their constitutional rights. Is it your constitutional right to drive on the left side of the road? Is it your right to stand on your lawn blindfolded while shooting a rifle? Is it your right to knock down old people on crowded sidewalks because you don’t believe you should have to move out of the way? The state can require you to take steps to protect the public welfare if you’re too selfish to take them yourself. None of us is perfect in this regard. Everyone is having to make compromises and balance risks in this difficult time. But all of us should at least be trying to protect ourselves and others. The masks, for example, are primarily about protecting others — the thing is, when everyone wears them, then you get protected, too. If you and others like you refuse to wear them, then the effort to fight the virus is undermined, putting everyone, including you, at greater risk.

Bravos to Warren County Treasurer Michael Swan for scouring the county budget for money that can be used to make up for the shortfall caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The county counts on millions of dollar in sales tax revenue each year, but with the crippling of tourism, that amount could drop $8 to $10 million this year. Swan is taking more than $2 million from a fund used to pay out unused vacation time to county employees when they retire or resign. The county had extra money in the fund as a long-term reserve, which is not required. In different circumstances, the county could afford to have backup funds and to carry reserve cash it didn’t absolutely need. But in the current emergency, it makes sense for the county to tap all the cash it has on hand.

Bravos to the village of Lake George for hiring a COVID-19 inspector who will work with local businesses to make sure they’re complying with state pandemic guidelines. As Mayor Robert Blais said, it’s critical for salvaging the summer tourism season that visitors feel they can be safe in the village. The more consistent the promotion and enforcement of sensible safety measures, the more successful the season will be. The hiring of the inspector was preceded by a warning from Gov. Andrew Cuomo, telling businesses to follow COVID protocols or risk being shut down. Cuomo has shown throughout this crisis a willingness to transform scientific recommendations into state requirements and to follow them strictly. That discipline has been the driving force behind the state’s successful fight against the virus.

Boos to Warren County Health Services for not releasing the name of the local personal care business at which the owner recently tested positive for coronavirus. A pandemic is no time for worrying about bad publicity. The priority has to be informing the public, regardless of the county’s reassurance that everyone requiring quarantine had been contacted. This is a matter of principle. When businesses are the scenes of potential exposure, the name of that business must be released publicly. Mistakes can easily be made when tracing contacts, and potential exposures can be overlooked. Public dissemination of the exposure site is another way to ensure that everyone who could have caught the virus is informed, and that could save lives.

Local editorials represent the opinion of the Post-Star editorial board, which consists of Editor Ken Tingley, Projects Editor Will Doolittle and Publisher/Controller/Operations Director Brian Corcoran.

