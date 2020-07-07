Boos and bravos

Congratulations to Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore for treating the COVID-19 pandemic with the seriousness it deserves. Moore has been outspoken about the responsibility of individuals and businesses to follow safety and hygiene rules that help prevent transmission of the virus. Most recently, he called out large stores, including the two local Walmart stores, Lowe’s and Home Depot, for not enforcing state rules requiring that employees and customers wear face masks. In some places, stores are posting employees near their store entrances, handing out masks to customers who don’t have one and turning away those who refuse to put one on. That should be happening everywhere. Stores can require that employees wear masks and they can refuse to allow customers in who won’t wear one. Stores require all sorts of things of customers. You must be fully dressed to enter a store. You can’t bring your dog in. You can’t walk around the store while drinking a bottle of gin. You can’t walk around the store screaming vulgar words. It should not be considered a big deal to require a bare minimum of preventive gear during a pandemic that has already killed tens of thousands of people and compromised the health of many thousands more.

Boos to all of those who make the argument that requirements for wearing masks and taking other steps to stop the spread of COVID-19, like avoiding large gatherings, infringe on their constitutional rights. Is it your constitutional right to drive on the left side of the road? Is it your right to stand on your lawn blindfolded while shooting a rifle? Is it your right to knock down old people on crowded sidewalks because you don’t believe you should have to move out of the way? The state can require you to take steps to protect the public welfare if you’re too selfish to take them yourself. None of us is perfect in this regard. Everyone is having to make compromises and balance risks in this difficult time. But all of us should at least be trying to protect ourselves and others. The masks, for example, are primarily about protecting others — the thing is, when everyone wears them, then you get protected, too. If you and others like you refuse to wear them, then the effort to fight the virus is undermined, putting everyone, including you, at greater risk.