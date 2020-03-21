APPRECIATION: Bill Higgins will be remembered by those in sports community

As a basketball coach at Muncy High School (PA.), Galway High and Whitehall High he won numerous league titles and section championships. However, basketball was not the only way he contributed to high school sports. He also coached baseball and officiated football for 35 years, which included officiating in numerous Section II Super Bowls and a NYSPHSAA state championship football final at the Carrier Dome.

During his lengthy and successful tenure at Fonda-Fultonville, he became involved in basketball administration, serving as the Section II boys basketball chairman and thus overseeing the direction of the sport for approximately 90 schools in the section.

It is a mark of the character of Bill that he and the man who succeeded him as Section II chair, Mike Lilac, became exceedingly good friends in a relationship that was to endure and prosper until his passing.

In 1989, Bill became boys basketball sports coordinator for the NYSPHSAA, a post he held for 28 years. He was responsible for the direction and function of basketball in the state’s 11 sections, particularly with respect to post-season regional and state tournament competition.

On his watch, the boys state tournament became a major and successful event on the annual sports calendar, fostering statewide interest and growing public participation.