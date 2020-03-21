APPRECIATION: Bill Higgins will be remembered by those in sports community

New York State high school basketball lost one of its most persuasive and supportive advocates on Feb. 17. Legions of friends, associates and colleagues lost a truly valued companion with the passing of Bill Higgins. He leaves an indelible imprint on high school basketball in the state and the legacy of his influence and leadership will be enduring and positive.
Bill Higgins, NYSPHSAA boys basketball coordinator from 1998-2017, passed away leaving behind a lasting legacy and significant contribution to New York State athletics, as well as the Section II community.
He was an integral part of the Boys basketball state tournament every year he served. He also served NYSPHSAA on its executive committee and Section II on its executive committee as well. In 2011, he was inducted into the New York State Basketball Hall of Fame and the Capital Region Basketball Hall of Fame.
A native of Cambridge in rural Section II, Bill was a 1954 graduate of Cambridge High School and graduated from Muhlenberg College five years later. As a student at Cambridge, he thrived as a three-sport athlete which sparked a career in athletic administration and coaching.
Bill first attracted the attention of North Country high school basketball followers when he began to churn out highly competitive and successful teams at Whitehall High School where he served on that district’s faculty. He thereafter went to Fonda-Fultonville Central School where he coached and soon became a school administrator, eventually serving as superintendent of the district for many years.
As a basketball coach at Muncy High School (PA.), Galway High and Whitehall High he won numerous league titles and section championships. However, basketball was not the only way he contributed to high school sports. He also coached baseball and officiated football for 35 years, which included officiating in numerous Section II Super Bowls and a NYSPHSAA state championship football final at the Carrier Dome.
During his lengthy and successful tenure at Fonda-Fultonville, he became involved in basketball administration, serving as the Section II boys basketball chairman and thus overseeing the direction of the sport for approximately 90 schools in the section.
It is a mark of the character of Bill that he and the man who succeeded him as Section II chair, Mike Lilac, became exceedingly good friends in a relationship that was to endure and prosper until his passing.
In 1989, Bill became boys basketball sports coordinator for the NYSPHSAA, a post he held for 28 years. He was responsible for the direction and function of basketball in the state’s 11 sections, particularly with respect to post-season regional and state tournament competition.
On his watch, the boys state tournament became a major and successful event on the annual sports calendar, fostering statewide interest and growing public participation.
Possessed with a personal manner which was inviting, friendly and sincere, Bill never took himself with excessive seriousness, nor did he use his influence and authority to coerce others. He led through persuasion, common sense, and an abiding sense of humor that disarmed those who might object to his ideas.
He possessed that unique capacity to bring people with disparate agendas together to attain a common goal. In doing all of this, he amassed countless friendships and always reflected a genuine interest in others, whose well-being he deemed a priority. He regularly offered assuring and certain predictions on the outcome of tournament games, and enjoyed the ensuing banter when the forecast proved incorrect. In short, he engaged people in a selfless manner, and the “connection” was enduring.
Tournament time was special to Bill. It meant the renewal of friendships and relationships with those from all over the state. To all who knew him – closely or incidentally – it was special, too, since it meant the opportunity to reflect, reminisce, and share some humor. There will be no new friends this March.
For all who knew him, there will be the emptiness of loss, accompanied by a grateful sense of how he enriched us all.
Joe Altieri, David Anes and Gessica Patregnani contributed to this appreciation.