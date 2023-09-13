Book your track rental now! This home can accommodate up to 16! With ample space for everyone to stretch out - this 6 bedroom 3.5 bath 4,000 sq ft luxury hideaway will check all the boxes! Entertain inside or out! Large in ground pool with fire pit, gas grill and large deck. Minutes to downtown shopping and restaurants. First floor bedroom and full bath. Cozy fireplaces and nooks to relax. This gem has it all! Quick access to the race track, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Spa State Park, Saratoga Golf Courses, Spas, Mineral Springs and much more!
6 Bedroom Home in Greenfield - $45,000
