Welcome to your quiet oasis on Edie Road! Full of potential, this 5BR, 3 full BA colonial is tucked away on 1.5 private acres & is conveniently located just minutes from the racetrack & a couple miles from Wilton stores. 1st floor features open concept w/large & inviting kitchen, primary suite & spacious FR w/wood burning stove. All 3 BAs in this home have been recently updated! Nature lovers, enjoy your morning coffee while soaking in the beautiful views. Humongous basement, oversized 2-car garage & lots of closet space allows for storage galore. City water hookup is available! Newer septic, well pump & windows. New carpeting, fridge & dishwasher. Saratoga School District w/low Wilton taxes. Schedule your private showing today!