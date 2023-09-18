Welcome to this spacious ranch situated on a generous 1.44 acre lot. This beautiful home offers six bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. This home was fully renovated in 2015 featuring a brand new kitchen with granite countertops and ss appliances, master bedroom with ensuite and jacuzzi tub, his/her walk in closets, new flooring throughout, 3 car garage, generator and a full finished walkout basement with a full bar and recreation area. The backyard features a rear deck, fire pit, and playground perfect for all of your entertaining needs. Home also includes ample storage and camper hookups. This house could serve as your dream home and/or vacation home. Currently set up as a short term rental. The owner has spared no expense, do not miss this opportunity!!