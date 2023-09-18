Welcome to paradise! This beautifully appointed, 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom custom home in The Fairways is the ultimate for making lasting memories. Relax year-round in the huge all-season porch with wood burning stone fireplace. Entertain in luxury by the lake-style pool with 4 fountains. Everything is at your disposal as this backyard has an outdoor kitchen with built-in gas grill/smoker, burner, charcoal grill, bar, refrigerator, and a half bathroom. The gourmet spacious kitchen to the upscale dining room, details to the finished basement (which has a beautifully crafted bar that is a replica of 9 Maple in Saratoga). Basement has surround sound, perfect for movie night!! It This home is a dream come true with low Wilton taxes in Saratoga Schools.